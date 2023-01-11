Enhle Mbali has enraged online users after her audio recording admitting to two-timing another woman was leaked

In the recorded call, the actress was heard telling her man's wife, Valentino Bango, that she wants to devote herself to polygamy

Responding to the recorded conversation, Mzansi said it is hypocritical of Mbali to take another lady's husband when her marriage to Black Coffee ended the same way

Enhle Mbali is embroiled in controversy after a leaked audio confirming her affair with married man, Justice Huni-Bango, went viral.

Mzansi is angry at Enhle Mbali after a leaked conversation confirmed her affair with married man Justice Huni-Bango. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

In the recorded call, shared by @Mathaba2022 on Twitter, Mbali's voice can be heard telling Justice's wife, Valentino, that she is willing to be the second wife.

As more questions about the polygamy arrangement were raised by Valentino, Mbali asserted that she did her research and is waiting for the Huni-Bango family to make the final decision.

Check out the full three-part audio below:

Mzansi people withdraw their support for Enhle Mbali's domestic abuse allegations against ex-husband Black Coffee

Online users, mostly men, were baffled as to why Enhle would leave Black Coffee, who cheated on her, to be another man's side chick.

The former Rockville actress' abuse allegations against the internationally acclaimed DJ were also brought up in the comments section. According to some netizens, the leaked audio makes it difficult to believe that the serious accusations are true.

@kayizit said:

"So Enhle left a cheating man (Black Coffee) only to intentionally, consciously and deliberately be with another cheating man!"

@machii_st shared:

"To think people were saying Black Coffee paid people to spread lies. Here's the evidence, they're quiet now."

@herbedie posted:

"The 'I believe her brigade is taking L' every day "

@LiandraKgatla replied:

"Enhle ke moloi. Why didn't she stay in her marriage and let Black Coffee have isthembu with the other woman "

@Evidence_Shongw commented:

"Lol, leaving a guy for cheating to be a side chick doesn’t make sense to me "

@Ziminaphakade wrote:

"Yhoo Enhle! She even sounds humble while cheating with a married man."

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa accused of cheating with a married man named Justice Huni

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali is trending for the wrong reasons again. The controversial actress was recently accused of having an extra-marital affair with a married man named Justice Huni.

Justice Huni's wife, Valentine Bango, shared screenshots of an alleged conversation between Mbali and her husband alongside a lengthy post calling the star out.

ZAlebs reported that the lady revealed that her husband and Enhle Mbali go way back, but the stunner turned down Huni's proposal 12 years ago because he was broke. She friend-zoned him and married DJ Black Coffee. However, the pair allegedly started dating following Mbali's messy divorce.

Source: Briefly News