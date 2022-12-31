Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has been tagged a homewrecker by a woman named Valentine Bango

The lady who claims the talented actress is having an affair with her husband Justice Huni also shared screenshots of the star's conversation with the alleged lover

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the allegations, with many claiming that there isn't enough evidence to prove Enhle Mbali is having a relationship with the said man

Enhle Mbali is trending for the wrong reasons again. The controversial actress was recently accused of having an extra-marital affair with a married man named Justice Huni.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has been accused of dating a married man named Justice Huni by his wife Valentine Bango. Image: @enhlembali.

Justice Huni's wife Valentine Bango shared screenshots of an alleged conversation between Mbali and her husband alongside a lengthy post calling the star out.

ZAlebs reports that the lady revealed that he husband and Enhle Mbali go way back but the stunner turned down Huni's proposal 12 years ago because he was broke. She friend-zoned him and married DJ Black Coffee. However, the pair allegedly started dating following Mbali's messy divorce.

Reacting to the pictures and clips shared on Instagram by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, netizens said the story was not adding up. Some said the evidence provided did not give any tangible proof of an affair.

Peeps defend Enhle Mbali after being accused of dating a married man

@dimakatso_sm said:

"This has Black Coffee written all over it, his Twiiter rants backfired yesterday, we have to question the timing of this post. Sonia came with concrete proof hle, here we don't even have the face of the woman accusing Enhle of stealing her husband ‍♀️."

@mphof_moleele commented:

"She must send more evidence, pics of them together & voice notes besides that we are far from believing her…..sorry."

@nkosazanajobe noted:

"This is not Mbali, this English is terrible."

@tsamontle wrote:

"This has coffee all over it, black coffee has teamed up with this lady to destroy Mbali."

@mballzab added:

"I don't think Enhle can write this kak.. this is not English...it's engrish."

@dorcaslolly said:

"But what she posted doesn’t even say they dating girl need to go check on Sonia page how u expose cheating bcz this one ain’t it."

