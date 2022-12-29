DJ Black Coffee's sister Amanda Dandala came to his defence on social media after people called him out for allegedly abusing his wife

Amanda said it pains her to see negative tweets about Black Coffee and tweeted that Enhle is a horrible person

Twitter users questioned her motives for speaking out and some said she is trying to get some fame

Enhle Mbali gets bashed by Amanda Dandala on Twitter. Image: @enhlembali_ and amanda_dandala

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee's sister Amanda Dandala could no longer stand on the sidelines and watch her brother getting dragged on Twitter's timelines.

Amanda chimed in on the trending drama and bashed Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa for the pain that she has inflicted.

She said she was losing her mind reading all the negative tweets that claim Black Coffee abused Enhle while they were still together, reported ZAlebs. Amanda insinuated that the actress is not an angel and tweeted:

"Enhle Mbali is a horrible human and has caused so much pain and damage to my family, including myself."

Black Coffee's sister deleted the tweet, but not before Mzansi tweeps took screenshots and started directing the heat towards her.

@zenandels asked:

"Is she the sister that went to evict Enhle from the house when they were divorcing?"

@Che_Sankara mentioned:

"Enhle is mad she signed a prenup, and she's not entitled to Black Coffee's assets post the divorce. Her kids are grown, and Black Coffee can have primary custody."

@Thandol88958297 shared:

"Went to school with this one. She has always been pathetic."

@DipseeM said:

"This one doesn't stop hey, I pray she marries into a family that loves and protect her because karma has no favourites:"

@BlancoBadBitch stated:

"You can't go against the breadwinner. And besides, it's normal for black families to vilify the wife in all matters pertaining to the husband."

@Xoli44000687 tweeted:

"Everybody gets involved in his marital issues, that's why his marriage is broken."

@Hopet_Thabethe commented:

"Let’s patiently wait for her to be married and get a taste of being Enhle."

@AzolaSaule posted:

"She's trying to get some fame."

Black Coffee opens up about pain caused by ex-wife's abuse claims: "It has left a heavy void in my heart"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that in a statement shared by News24 last year, Enhle said the past five years of her marriage with Black Coffee were filled with agony and her children witnessed it all.

She said in 2014, her ex-husband struck her several times in their bedroom. In 2019, he threw a bag at her face during their heated argument.

Source: Briefly News