A woman recorded her intoxicated brother singing a popular gospel tune to her daughter but failing miserably with the lyrics

The drunk man sang the song while holding his one-year-old niece a few hours after midnight

The online community found the man's rendition of the song hilarious and shared stories of their drunk uncles

A man tried his best to sing a gospel song to his niece.

A woman shared a hilarious video of her drunk brother singing a gospel song to her daughter in the early hours of the morning, only to mess up the lyrics.

In the video shared by @nomcebofaithradeb on TikTok, who also uses the name Nomcebo on the app, the intoxicated man picks up his one-year-old niece and starts singing the chorus of a gospel anthem called Way Maker by Leeland. However, the man puts his spin on the words.

The song's chorus hears the artist sing, "Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper/Light in the darkness/My God, that is who You are."

The woman's brother, on the other hand, sings the following to his little niece:

"He murder, beautiful water, promise people, lie in the darkness. My God, that is who you are."

In the video's caption, Nomcebo asks:

"Why is he butchering the lyrics this much?"

Nomcebo also notes that the impromptu singing took place at 2:15am, and added:

"Oh, my poor daughter."

Social media users laugh at man's butchered lyrics

People in the comment section could not get enough of the man's mixed-up words as he sang to the little girl.

Sharing what their drunk uncle would do, @francedavidson said:

"My uncle used to call a family meeting at 2am and start exposing everyone's secrets."

At first, @missg_gomsize did not know what the drunk man was singing:

"I thought it was a Cocomelon song until I heard the chorus."

@dei3harmse found amusement in the man's rendition of the song:

"I will never sing it the right way anymore. I'll forever promise people and lie in the darkness."

@velaphi165 shared in the comment section:

"He's one of those typical old-school uncles who wakes everyone up when he returns from the shebeen/groove and wants you to engage. He doesn't care how deep you are in your sleep."

