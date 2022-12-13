A man who had a little too much to drink tried to kick another in an acrobatic way but failed hilariously

The attempt started out with him carefully walking behind the guy, building up momentum but completely missing

South Africans were surprisingly impressed by the gent's effort because of his dexterity, with a person giving him a score

Having too much to drink can get you in odd situations, and a drunk man trying his luck at acrobatic actions is a perfect example of that. The gent tried to kick a dude by jumping into the air and missed.

The shirtless gent tried his best to kick the other man but it didn't connect at all. Images: vibes.na/ TikTok

vibes.na is an account that posts humorous videos on TikTok and this one was one of the more popular ones. The whole bizarre situation took place at what seems to be an event with tons of garbage and litter thrown on the floor.

The festive season

Dezemba is a coveted time in South Africa and the behaviour seen in the clip shows the crazy things that can happen during the holidays. For most, the time is for wild fun.

The man who would've experienced the kick was quick to duck his head once he saw what happened. Peeps cracked up at the odd turn of events. See the comments below:

user4550203136632 said:

"He was seeing 2 of him I think he got 1 "

David Smith mentioned:

"Imagine if he connected tho lol."

Mzala commented:

"If he had landed that kick, it would have been spectacular. Still, it's a 7 for attempting that kick in his state."

DB posted:

"I mean, it was a good kick though "

lilpetey54 shared:

"That would have been an awesome kick... If he hit."

John Doe said:

"He always wanted to do that."

D N mentioned:

"When you’re 7 years old and you go outside to practice karate you just saw on channel 5."

Slyboogie76 commented:

"He had all the time in the world and still couldn’t connect hilarious "

