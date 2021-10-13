Boss Babe: Gqeberha Born Lady Carves a Name for Herself in the Netherlands

She got her first computer when she was 15 and it inspired her to become an innovative woman

Neroshnee Rangasamy holds a top IT management post in the Netherlands and is working hard overseas

She wants young women to benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and is making it her mission

By Farai Diza - Freelance journalist

The lure of the European dream has seen many South Africans moving abroad in search of the good life. Some make it while others fall by the wayside like sardines in Durban.

The advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has made it easy for South Africans in the technology sector to advance their nterests in Europe.

One of these is Gqeberha born Neroshnee Rangasamy. Rangasamy has made a name for herself in the technology field in the Netherlands. She is considered as one of the most powerful women in IT innovation.

Neroshnee Rangasamy is breaking boundaries in the Netherlands. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Having moved to the Netherlands with her husband, Rishi Raga, a year after South Africa hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup, she fought hard to make her dreams come true. She cites her husband as her pillar of strength through the support he gives her.

She was appointed as the director of the top tech firm Accenture. As if that is not enough, she was also named as one of the Inspiring Fifty Award. But what spurred her to go the distance in pursuit of excellence?

"There are a lot of stereotypes that certain jobs are for men. Even though it has been addressed several times that employment opportunities are equal, the stereotype has persisted. I started my trajectory in information technology and my major focus throughout the years has been about technology consulting," said Rangasamy.

In her role as the Director of Accenture, Rangasamy's major roles include leading the Dutch SAP advisory practice.

"Our major focus is to work with top brands in ensuring that they are up to par with the digital age and all the challenges aligned to it. For me, navigating the industry was made easy because of the passion I have for learning. The technology scene continues evolving quite rapidly and there is a need to continue learning," she added.

Rangasamy has become the more visible role model in a society that is embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Last year Rangasamy served on the board of advisers for GirlCode. GirlCode SA is a popular nonprofit organisation that strives to empower young women to succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related [STEM] careers.

"I use my own story to inspire young women. My father gave me my first computer when I was 15 and that is when my interest in technology intensified,"she stated.

"Having visible role models is a quick step in the right direction. The industry needs to overcome legacy issues stemmed by stereotypes. Besides the issue of certain industries being portrayed as to that of men, there is also the misconceptions about what IT really is," she said.

Rangasamy has always enjoyed making an impact in society. She is thrilled by seeing her clients achieving their corporate potential.

"When I was young I quickly realized the possibilities of a future where technology would influence society and business. Technology can usher in many different opportunities and really make a difference in the world that we live in. I have always enjoyed setting goals to achieve and also making an impact in society," she added.

She is now on a mission to excel and inspire young women to join and excel in tech careers.

