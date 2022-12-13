Folks worldwide were left astounded by a man who shared a clip of himself building a beard with fake hair

The process he posted looked like it was incredibly labour-intensive and time-consuming to successfully accomplishment

Peeps couldn't believe their eyes and many women showed their distaste at the prospect of someone doing it

A dude decided to think outside of the box and built himself a beard in a viral video that left peeps completely astounded.

The man used a ton of fake hair and trimmed a lot of it to make the beard. Images: dieg.13/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The one-minute TikTok video starts with dieg.13 applying many strands of fake hair on his face and creating an unrealistic beard of sorts. The clip shows how the black substance acts like some sort of glue to keep the soon-to-be beard in place.

Unorthodox beauty technique

Once the hair was applied to the face, it was time to trim it down to a more realistic and manageable style. Once trimmed down, further grooming would be required to make it look like natural hair. The clip then ends with the man applying mascara to it and his moustache.

It was women who were the most astounded by the clip, but men were also taken aback by it as well. See the comments below:

ALL-STAR FIGURES said:

"Nahh this sum Drake would do "

Kay mentioned:

"Take him swimming on the first date."

ButhaayHavinAsthma • Following commented:

"It jus looks like carpet."

ok posted:

"I wanted to trust the process so bad."

GN shared:

"While I’m struggling to find market Marley hair "

FM said:

"Next time use brown colouring the black makes it absolutely obvious Neat tho."

Shanice commented:

"Boy if you don’t put my hair back in my hair bag! "

Anne asked:

"Why do u put so many if u just gonna cut it short like that?"

Source: Briefly News