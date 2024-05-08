Rosette Ncwana is reportedly caught up in some relationship drama with her new relationship

The model is said to have broken the friendship code after "snatching" her current partner from her friend

Rosette was also rumoured to have gotten back with her baby daddy, Andile Ncube, and fans couldn't help but approve

Rosette Ncwana is said to be in a bit of a pickle with her new relationship. The model/ reality TV star is reportedly dating one of her friend's ex-boyfriends, which has caused a rift in their circle, with people calling her a home wrecker.

Rosette Ncwana reportedly snatches friend's ex

Yoh, apparently, there's drama brewing in the celebrity dating scene after Rosette Ncwana started her new relationship.

According to ZiMoja, the model is dating a well-known businessman who is also a widower after losing his wife to cancer in 2022.

Not even a year later, the man reportedly dated Rosette's friend, though the relationship barely lasted a year before Rosette swooped in and started dating the same man. It's true when they say the celebrity dating pool is tiny!

What makes matters worse is that the businessman is friends with Rosette's ex-husband, Lunga Ncwana, and was even one of the groomsmen at their wedding.

Lunga is said to be livid, with several people in their circle labelling Rosette a home wrecker for allegedly snatching her friend's man. Meanwhile, the model is said to be unbothered by the judgement and is living her best life regardless.

Fans react to Rosette Ncwana and Andile Ncube's friendship

It was rumoured that Rosette and her ex/ baby daddy, Andile Ncube, had patched things up after Mzansi peeped just how close they were. Only to find that they were just friendly with each other.

Twitter (X) user m_kobene shared a clip from the couple's scene on Young Famous and African and sparked a conversation about their closeness, though Andile has been linked to other socialites in the past:

lehlanistrauss said:

"She and Zariware reasons why I would never get with a man that has baby mommas. They are too territorial and still hung up on their baby daddies

NthatiM0khants0 gushed over Rosette:

"Rosette is such a beauty."

ZiinhleZinhle wrote:

"They definitely have no boundaries. Dating a divorcee and a baby daddy looks tough."

S_phokazi posted:

"She means it when she says she wants him back."

miv_illionaire responded:

"That woman is gorgeous, hands down!"

