Luxury influencer Ayanda Thabethe usually graces headlines because she dropped snaps of the latest lavish designer must-have on her Instagram

After twitter blogger Musa Khawula brought up Ayanda Thabethe's past with Andile Ncube, she has had to once again address her break up with the sports presenter

Ayanda Thabethe responded to speculations about the reasons her relationship with Andile Ncube ended, and her supporters thought her explanation made sense

Ayanda Thabethe had a traditional wedding with Andile Ncube in 2014, and then the couple separated sometime after. Now the influencer has cleared the air about what happened.

Ayanda Thabethe clears the air about Andile Ncube and their separation after their traditional wedding in 2014. Image: Instagram/@ayandathabethe_/@andilencube

Source: Instagram

Years later, after her break up from Andile Ncube, Ayanda Thabethe has had to respond to controversial blogger Musa Khawula.

Ayanda Thabethe and Andile Ncube had an amicable break-up

The tweet caused a buzz for those who remain curious about what happened between Andile and Ayanda.

According to ZAlebs, Ayanda and Andile's break up had social media abuzz with rumours of infidelity, which she denied in 2020.

The luxury influencer said that her marriage ended because she was simply unhappy. The socialite took to her Twitter to say they never signed papers to be legally married after some discussions sparked about why Ayanda and Andile broke up.

Ayanda Thabethe dispelled any rumours about any drama surrounding her breakup with Andile. She says she was simply unhappy

ZAlebs reports that Ayanda continued to say that they had a peaceful separation with no story behind it. She said:

"I think we’ve spoken about this 10 000 times and I’m sure he is bored to repeat himself. But this is a very amicable situation, no drama here. Sorry to disappoint you,"

Ayanda Thabethe's supporters believe her about Andile Ncube

Peeps could see her side of things, and most agreed that there was simply no drama to see.

@OlssyN commented:

"This! honestly so valid. Because it’s so real & really can just be that."

@ramo1705kone commented:

"Thank you for clarifying. This also debunked the rumours."

@molatelomapara commented:

"True, we can love each other and not be compatible partners and that’s enough reason to leave a relationship."

Source: Briefly News