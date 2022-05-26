SK Khoza took to social media to share his side of the story with Mzansi about his tumultuous relationship with his former bae, Ayanda Hlongwane

The actor shared that he never hit his ex-fiancée when they were still in a relationship when he was being interviewed by TT Mbha on Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-In

The former The Queen star further expressed that he still loves Ayanda, adding that she never pitched even once in court when she laid assault charges against him

SK Khoza has shared his side of the story following his tumultuous relationship with Ayanda Hlongwane. The former The Queen actor was a guest on TT Mbha's IG Live show, Ama-Tyma Wellness Check-In.

SK Khoza opened up about his tumultuous relationship with Ayanda Hlongwane. Image: @skcoza, @ayearndar

The disgraced actor denied that he physically abused his ex-fiancée even though he even appeared in court for allegedly beating her up. He told TT that he went to court six or seven times after Ayanda levelled the allegations against him but she "never pitched".

ZAlebs reports that the award-winning thespian, who was fired from The Queen after the abuse claims surfaced, further said that she had to be subpoenaed to appear in court.

The star added that when Ayanda finally arrived in court, she apparently went to sign that she wanted to drop the charges and "reconcile with me".

SK Khoza further expressed that he still loves Ayanda but doesn't want to be with her anymore. He slammed Mzansi for finding him guilty before the matter went to court.

Mzansi wanted to cancel SK Khoza for allegedly assaulting Ayanda Hlongwane

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza and his ex-fiancée, Ayanda 'Mandy' Hlongwane, continued to hog headlines in Mzansi. The Queen actor and his dentist boo's relationship was on the spotlight again in October, 2021.

SK, who played the role of baddie Shaka Khoza in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, is seemingly a bad boy in real life too. He was allegedly arrested for apparently assaulting Ayanda.

The popular thespian and Ayanda un-followed each other on Instagram recently because of the alleged assault, according to reports. Sunday World reports that SK appeared in court on 13 October and he was granted R2 000 bail.

