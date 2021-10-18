Mzansi social media users want to 'cancel' SK Khoza after he allegedly assaulted Ayanda Hlongwane a few days back

The Queen star reportedly appeared in court and is out n R2 000 bail after he allegedly beat up his estranged fiançée

SK and Ayanda have been in the headlines recently after Ayanda was spotted without the engagement ring she got from SK

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SK Khoza and his fiancée, Ayanda 'Mandy' Hlongwane, have continued to hog headlines in Mzansi. The Queen actor and his dentist boo's relationship was on the spotlight again at the weekend.

SK Khoza allegedly assaulted Ayanda Hlongwane. Image: @skcoza, @ayearndar

Source: Instagram

SK, who plays the role of baddie Shaka Khoza in the Mzansi Magic telenovela, is seemingly a bad boy in real life too. He was allegedly arrested a few days ago for apparently assaulting Ayanda.

The popular thespian and Ayanda unfollowed each other on Instagram recently because of the alleged assault, according to reports. Sunday World reports that SK appeared in court on 13 October and he was granted R2 000 bail.

ZAlebs reports that the star trended on social media after the news of his arrest broke online. Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also took to Twitter to share the news of the alleged assault.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their views on SK's behaviour. Check out some of their comments below:

@Slowjamzo said:

"He is such a mess this guy."

@sonwabo_leyi wrote:

"This guy has anger issues."

@mbonii commented:

"This man is really toxic!"

@HadebeM2 asked:

"WHY are other women abuser's cancelled in the entertainment industry & others NOT in this country?..Is this a case of selective treatment?"

Ayanda Hlongwane post snaps not wearing engagement ring

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Ayanda Hlongwane has reportedly ended her engagement to actor SK Khoza. The stunning dentist has even stopped wearing her engagement ring. Her ring finger is no longer blinging in most of the snaps she has posted on social media recently.

The stunner used to show off her ring on social media but now she no longer even posts loved-up snaps of herself with her bae. The Queen actor reportedly admitted to not treating Ayanda well recently and a few days after his confession she took off the ring.

SK blue-ticked a peep who asked him about the rumour. Briefly News also saw a couple of snaps on Ayanda Hlongwane's timeline in which she is not rocking the engagement ring.

Source: Briefly.co.za