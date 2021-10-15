SK Khoza and Fiancée Mandy Hlongwane Unfriend Each Other Amid Break Up Rumours

SK Khoza and Mandy Hlongwane have reportedly decided to unfriend each other on Instagram amid rumours of their break-up

The two stars have stopped posting snaps of each other on their social media accounts since the break-up rumours surfaced a while back

Mandy has also been spotted not wearing her engagement ring, which has further fuelled the rumours that they've ended their relationship

SK Khoza and his fiancée Ayanda 'Mandy' Hlongwane have reportedly unfriended each other on Instagram. The couple used to be one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples a few months back before there was trouble in paradise.

SK Khoza and his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane have allegedly ended their relationship. Image: @ayearndar, @skcoza

The Queen actor and his dentist boo used to post baed-up pics and videos of their romantic moments but they have not been doing so lately. Mandy has also stopped rocking her blinging engagement ring on her ring finger.

She has been sharing snaps of herself on Instagram without the stunning ring she received from SK during happier times. According to ZAlebs, the former lovebirds recently unfollowed each other on IG.

The publication also shared that neither of them has gone public to address their relationship status. Their fans have been asking them why they no longer post each other but they've blue-ticked all the questions. Rumours suggest that they broke up a few weeks back.

Mandy Hlongwane post snaps not rocking her engagement ring

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Hlongwane has reportedly ended her engagement to actor SK Khoza. The stunning dentist has even stopped wearing her engagement ring. Her ring finger is no longer blinging in most of the snaps she has posted on social media recently.

The stunner used to show off her ring on social media but now she no longer even posts loved-up snaps of herself with her bae. The Queen actor reportedly admitted to not treating Ayanda well recently and a few days after his confession she took off the ring.

ZAlebs reported that SK was recently asked about his relationship status on Instagram but he ignored the question. He snubbed a peep who asked him about the rumour. Briefly News also saw a couple of snaps on Ayanda Hlongwane's timeline in which she is not rocking the engagement ring.

