Rapper Flvme and his ex-girlfriend Ashleigh have been said to have had a very messy break-up after Ashleigh allegedly cheated on him

The former lovers have proven to not be on the best of terms with each other after they threw major shade at each other's careers on social media

Ashleigh took it upon herself to poke the sleeping bear when she shared that she will never find herself in a relationship with a South African rapper ever again

Candy Man rapper Flvme has responded rather fiercely to his ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle's salty social media posts about being in a relationship with rappers in Mzansi. Flvme decided to take a jab at the presenter's struggles in the entertainment industry.

Flvme and his ex-girlfriend have exchanged some rather salty remarks on social media. Image: @flvme_sa and @ashleighogle

It is public knowledge that the only rapper Ashleigh Ogle has ever been involved with is none other than Flvme. So when the celeb decided to tweet something shading men in the hip hop industry, peeps quickly connected the dots, reports ZAlebs. In her since removed post, Ashleigh said:

"ONLY dizzy girls date rappers in South Africa. I was one of them, never again. You can’t be broke, homeless and a rubbish all at the same damn time, choose 1."

Followers saw the tweet and feared for the rapper's response. @CaptainSouthAfrica responded:

"Flvme is gonna say something and she is gonna cry."

SAHipHopMag reports that the rapper came back guns blazing, just as tweeps predicted. In the clap back Flvme wrote:

"WE LAUGH AT STUPID INDUSTRY GRANNIES THIS SIDE "

A Reece opens up about fighting with former friend and rapper Flvme

Briefly News reported A-Reece has opened up about fighting with his former friend, rapper Flvme. The Former Wrecking Crew members were engaged in a physical altercation some time ago but none of the two rappers opened up about it until now.

The two were caught on a 2019 video manhandling each other but they decided to not talk about it at the time. A-Reece recently sat down with Khuli Chana on his TV show titled The Originators.

The Meanwhile In Honeydew hitmaker spoke to Khuli about the viral video and his current relationship with Flvme.

The star shared that his beefs are only restricted to hip-hop. He shared that he doesn't have a problem with anyone in "real life".

"So that sh*t is just rap, me and Flvme have differences, we believe in different things and you can’t hold anything back for wanting to ask what do they think, so that’s why I left."

