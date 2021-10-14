Nasty C Hints at Hidden Message About Kamo Mphela in New Song ‘Why Me’

Nasty C and his resident DJ Audiomarc recently released a single together that has already raked in a whopping 100 000 streams

Nasty shared some photos of him and Audiomarc from the weekend and added three trivia questions for his followers about their new track

The rapper suggested that there could be a hidden message about Kamo Mphela and fans ran with it, speculating that 'Mbali' could just be Kamo

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nasty C never fails to drop some fire bars on his tracks. The rapper was recently featured on a single title Why Me with his friend, DJ Audiomarc. While posing with the DJ for the gram, Nasty revealed that there might just be more to the song than listeners heard.

In a three-question guessing game, Nasty C teased the idea of there being a hidden message about Amapiano star Kamo Mphela.

Nasty C has hinted at a possible Kamo Mphela mention in his new song with Audiomarc. Image: @nasty_csa and @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

The Strings and Bling hitmaker hopped onto Twitter to write three statements about the photo posted and the song. He said that of those three statements, two were false and one was true. This caused tweeps to spiral into a conspiracy ring to try and debunk the false statements.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Followers leaned towards the Kamo Mphela statement because there is a mention of a girl named Mbali in the song, reports SAHipHopMag. But there was still plenty of room for doubt as fans wondered how they would go about playing the song backwards.

Briefly News gathered some of the tweets by followers who tried to guess the correct answer.

@WestYaunKing wrote:

"I'm going with "A" cause I just can't reverse the song & he has always flexed that tattooed elbow,"

@siba_dee asked:

"Are you trying to say Kamo Mphela is a Mbali?"

@AnthonyZwane5 shared his observation:

"C fam, the man literally has his arm up flexing his elbow in the pic."

Nasty C loses out on BET Award, drops track with Dax: "The best rapper in Africa"

Briefly News previously reported Nasty C walked home empty-handed after he lost out on a BET Award on Wednesday night, 6 October. The Mzansi rapper was nominated in the Best International Flow category.

The There They Go rapper lost to the United Kingdom's Little Simz. His fans had thought that he would bag the award since it was the third time he was nominated in the same category at the BET Hip Hop Awards, according to SAHipHopMag.

Even though some of his fans are disappointed at the news, other Nasty C stans are celebrating the fact that he has dropped a fire track with Canadian rapper, Dax. Nasty C's name has been trending on Twitter since the song 40 Days 40 Nights dropped.

The Durban-born artist's fans have been praising him for dropping a fire verse on the song. Check out some of their comments below:

@YamkelaNgcongo said:

"We need to have the tallest statue of Nasty C in KZN. The boy needs to be shown some love and respect while he's still alive."

Source: Briefly.co.za