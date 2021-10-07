Nasty C is trending on social media even though he lost out on a BET Award on Wednesday night, 6 October

The There They Go hitmaker was nominated in the Best International Flow category but unfortunately lost to the UK's Little Simz

The Mzansi rapper's fans have taken to social media to praise him for dropping a sick flow on Dax's new single, 40 Days 40 Nights

Nasty C walked home empty-handed after he lost out on a BET Award on Wednesday night, 6 October. The Mzansi rapper was nominated in the Best International Flow category.

The There They Go rapper lost to the United Kingdom's Little Simz. His fans had thought that he would bag the award since it was the third time he was nominated in the same category at the BET Hip Hop Awards, according to SAHipHopMag.

Even though some of his fans are disappointed at the news, other Nasty C stans are celebrating the fact that he has dropped a fire track with Canadian rapper, Dax. Nasty C's name has been trending on Twitter since the song 40 Days 40 Nights dropped.

The Durban-born artist's fans have been praising him for dropping a fire verse on the song. Check out some of their comments below:

@YamkelaNgcongo said:

"We need to have the tallest statue of Nasty C in KZN. The boy needs to be shown some love and respect while he's still alive."

@Palk15 commented:

"40 days 40 nights listing to Dax and Nasty C. Come on let's give the boy a crown."

@LeeCore_ said:

"Dear South Africans wake up, Nasty C has a song with Dax."

@RecordsGhetto added:

"Nasty C better than all of 'em."

Nasty C nominated in the Best International Flow category

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C has again been nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award. The young Mzansi rapper got the nod in the Best International Flow category.

This is the third time the star's sick flow and bars have seen him get nominated for the prestigious international awards. He is competing with other international stars, including Nigeria's Ladipoe, Brazil's Xama and France and UK's Gazo and Dave.

The artist lost out to Britain's Stormzy in 2020. Despite the loss, Nasty C has been working hard in studio and has dropped hit after hit since then. He has also won a few awards.

