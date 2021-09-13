Talented Mzansi rapper Nasty C has been nominated in this year's BET Hip Hop Awards

This is not the first time that the cool hip-hop artist has been nominated in the Best International Flow category

In 2020, the Jack hitmaker lost out to dope Britain rapper Stormzy and Nasty's fans definitely hope that he will scoop the award this year

Nasty C has again been nominated for a BET Hip Hop Award. The young Mzansi rapper got the nod in the Best International Flow category.

This is the third time the star's sick flow and bars have seen him get nominated for the prestigious international awards. He is competing with other international stars, including Nigeria's Ladipoe, Brazil's Xama and France and UK's Gazo and Dave.

The artist lost out to Britain's Stormzy in 2020. Despite the loss, Nasty C has been working hard in studio and has dropped hit after hit since then. He has also won a few awards. A few months ago, the Jack hitmaker bagged the Best Hip Hop Album award at the SAMAs.

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards are expected to take place on 5 October, according to SAHipHopMag. The publication also reported that the Mzansi hip hop heavyweight has been nominated three times in the same awards. The star's fans definitely hope that he will be able to walk away with the accolade this year.

