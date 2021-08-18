Nasty C’s mixtape that he did with American DJ Whoo Kid, back in 2020, Zulu , has reached a notable milestone

Nasty C’s Zulu clocked over 20 million streams on Audiomack with nine out of the 11 tracks clocking a million each

A Nasty C fan account took to social media to share the news, showing just how proud peeps are of Nasty C’s achievements

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nasty C has done it again. The young rapper’s collab mixtape that he did with American DJ Whoo Kid back in 2020 just clocked over 20 million streams on Audiomack.

Nasty C’s mixed tape with American DJ, DJ Whoo Kid, 'Zulu', has reached a notable milestone that fans are hella proud of. Image: @nasty_csa.

Source: Instagram

The lit mixed tape titled Zulu has achieved greatness beyond what most Mzansi artists could even dream of. Nasty C could not be more grateful for this awesome achievement and, as always, gives all the glory to his fans.

Aside from the fact that Zulu reached over 20 million streams on Audiomack, nine songs reached over a million streams each, as reported by SAHipHopMag.

A Nasty C fan account took to social media with great pride to share the awesome milestone. The people of Mzansi are so proud of the waves Nasty C is making.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Nasty C fan account posted:

Nasty C opens up about his grass to grace story

South Africa's finest rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, has opened up about his journey and how he got to be one of the best hip-hop acts across Africa reported Briefly News.

The 24-year-old celebrity exclusively talked to Briefly News about why he is constantly grinding and visualising his life regardless of the people surrounding him.

Nasty C, who was in Kenya courtesy of Africa's leading music streaming and download service, Boomplay, shared that he did not grow up with much but had huge dreams that he decided to go after.

"I started my music at the age of nine. There is this bus I used to take to school, and it had a laptop or drop screen on the bus.

They used to play a lot of music, like Mariah Carey, Usher Raymonds but one day they played Hip-hop, and I noticed something I had never seen on the screen before. Flashy cars, jewellery, nice clothes, beautiful women and I was like I want that, that was pretty much what sparked my interest,'' he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za