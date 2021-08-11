Nasty C Opens Up About His Grass to Grace Story: "Never Going Back to Poverty"

Nasty C shared that he started singing when he was nine years old after seeing a hip-hop video on a school bus

While exclusively talking to Briefly News, the 24-year-old said he came from a humble background, and he visualised the life he's currently living

He also said he has a small circle of people he has maintained since he started making music and who keep him grounded should he do something out of character

South Africa's finest rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known as Nasty C, has opened up about his journey and how he got to be one of the best hip-hop acts across Africa.

Who is Nasty C

The 24-year-old celebrity exclusively talked to Briefly News about why he is constantly grinding and visualising his life regardless of the people surrounding him.

Nasty C, who was in Kenya courtesy of Africa's leading music streaming and download service, Boomplay, shared that he did not grow up with much but had huge dreams that he decided to go after.

"I started my music at the age of nine. There is this bus I used to take to school, and it had a laptop or drop screen on the bus.

They used to play a lot of music, like Mariah Carey, Usher Raymonds but one day they played Hip-hop, and I noticed something I had never seen on the screen before. Flashy cars, jewellery, nice clothes, beautiful women and I was like I want that, that was pretty much what sparked my interest,'' he said.

The Jack hitmaker then got home and asked his brother to download software, where he started making beats and trying to find a sound that fit him.

"As I grew older, I started having more to say and kept going. I try to find different ways to put my inspiration in my song," he added.

The young rapper attributed his grounded character to how his father raised him.

"I keep everybody that I had known ever since I was a nobody around. My photographer Ted is my best friend, he was my first fan, my big brother is my manager, he raised me so he obviously knows me best, I keep my girlfriend with me all the time, we have been together for like nine years, my deejay is also somebody I met just in the beginning of my career. If i did anything out of my character they would call me out of it," he further said.

As a kid, Nasty C knew he wanted to have nice cars, a nice house, nice clothes and have money in the bank, and he says he has all that now.

He says he never wants to go back to where he did not have those things, some reason why he works so hard.

"Success to me is having money, having a lifestyle that you wake up to every day and thank God you are in that position," he said.

