A young man who seized the attention of many on social media after a video of him hawking dressed in a clean white shirt and tie has narrated how it all started

Twenty-two-year-old Moses said that it is a marketing strategy to get people to patronise him, adding that it works

The young man said that going around well dressed came with much shame when he just started out and people were watching him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 22-year-old Nigerian man, Moses Ubi, whose story went viral weeks ago for dressing like a bank official while plying his food business has spoken about his trade.

In a BBC News Pidgin interview, the Akwa Ibom indigene said that he is the only qualified, recognised and educated agidi person, selling educated agidi.

The man said he dresses that way to attract customers to his business. Photo source: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

I rebranded

In a part of the video, the man showcased his business as he said he offers a balanced diet with his food, revealing all the nutrients in it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 22-year-old stated that he dresses well as a part of a grand plan to attract customers. He added that once you like his dressing, you would want to taste what he is hawking. When he noticed that his business was growing, he thought up that plan as a way to rebrand it.

Many laughed at me

He revealed that when he started speaking English as a strategy, his use of the spoken language was not good until he perfected it.

Moses said that the first time he started dressing corporately, he was laughed out by his neighbour as he swam in shame. He said he kept at it because he thought to himself; why should he shy away from something that gives him money.

Watch his full interview below:

Reactions

diaryofanaijamum_ said:

"He looks soooo happy! God bless his business."

informationhouse1 said:

"The grace of God rest upon you. I speak light and love on you. I minister more wisdom on you. Keep winning."

monalisawealth

"Definition of commitment, business growth and strategy."

candykidsng said:

"Wowwwww!!! Amazing! Your business will prosper in Jesus' name. Yes you will go global!!!"

Young man in suit and tie sells goods in traffic, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a man has gone viral after a video captured him selling his wares in busy city traffic. Many people who had seen him before spoke about the hawker's determination and his class while doing the humblest of jobs.

During his transactions, the man maintains a safe distance from his customers while wearing a face mask.

@efirstconsults said:

"I like him. Trades around Nyanya or Karu junction, FCT. Wears full corporate outfit sometimes."

@naseergoro said:

"Absolutely interesting, I used to see him every morning at Karu-bridge on my way to the office, even this morning I was telling my colleague that my broda change his top/neck tie today."

@ArinDanjuma said:

"He is just looking good for his office... May God bless the hustle."

@toyinkush said:

"I love this man. I'm proud to call him a fellow [African]. How I wish you got his number. His sense of contentment is in the words of our senator, commendable."

Source: Briefly.co.za