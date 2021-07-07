Nasty C cannot thank his fans enough for their endless support as the music video for Jack clocks over one million views

Sharing the news on social media, a humbled Nasty C thanked his peeps for making this milestone possible

Fans let Nasty C know that they have always got his back and that they had no doubt this was going to happen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Nasty C is one humble celebrity who knows his blessings wouldn’t be possible without his fans. The music video for his lit track Jack just clocked one million views and Nasty C is overflowing with gratitude.

Taking to social media to announce the big news, Nasty C poured his heart out, thanking his people for making this possible.

Nasty C's music video for Jack clocks over 1 million views and fans praise him for the big win. Image: @GettyImages.

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C posted:

“THANK U FOR A MILLION. GO RUN IT UP SOME MORE #Jack!!!!”

Fans knew that the music video would clock a million views in no time and they knew this because they would not stop until it happened.

Taking to the comment section, fans let Nasty C know that he deserves this win and that they are here to make it happen any time he needs them. One fan was sure that he was responsible for at least 100k of the views, that’s how often he’s watched it.

@itsmanjobruh made it known:

“I’m responsible for the 100K of them.”

@manga.ngema was stocked:

“1milly in a week, seems like the coolest kid in Africa to me.”

@weirdboii_icy cannot get enough of it:

“Lemme listen to it for the 100th time, I can't get over this song.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@complaints.dep.artment commented:

“When you say the name of our legends you should shout his.”

Nasty C introduces his sister to the world for the 1st time

Nasty C has introduced his sister to the world in the best possible way. The young woman identified as Vanessa recently graduated and a proud Nasty C took to social media to give her a shout-out. The rapper shared a picture of Vanessa clad in graduation gear and congratulated her.

Briefly News reported that Nasty C said that their mother Ivy would have been super proud of her if she were still alive.

He concluded the caption: “I love you and am proud of you sis.”

Vanessa responded to the post and thanked her brother, agreeing that their mother was definitely proud.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za