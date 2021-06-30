Peas in a Pod: Nasty C Introduces His Little Sister to the World

South African rapper Nasty C recently took to social media to show off his beautiful sister on her graduation day

The famous and clearly doting brother showered her with words of encouragement and love on her big day

Nasty C is known to keep her loved ones sheltered from the famous life, but every so often he does proudly show them off to the world

Nasty C has introduced his sister to the world in the best possible way. The young woman identified as Vanessa recently graduated and a proud Nasty C took to social media to give her a shout-out. The rapper shared a picture of Vanessa clad in graduation gear and congratulated her.

He said that their mother Ivy would have been super proud of her if she were still alive.

He concluded the caption:

“I love you and am proud of you sis.”

Vanessa responded to the post and thanked her brother, agreeing that their mother was definitely proud.

According to her social media account, Vanessa Mahlombe is a photographer and makeup artist, currently residing in Cape Town.

Nasty C is known to keep his loved ones away from the spotlight. He took a long time to reveal his girlfriend to the world.

Nasty C reveals why he kept girlfriend hidden in early stage of career

Briefly News reported that Nasty C revealed some of the reasons why he hid his girlfriend from the public when he was on the come up.

The rapper kept his relationship a secret back in the days when Mzansi had just been introduced to his music. At the time he was blowing up all over the country and his songs were on high rotation on radio and TV stations.

The young rapper shared some of the reasons he decided to hide who his girlfriend was at the time.

Nasty C sat down with The Morning Hustle host Headkrack and they spoke about his career and about his relationship. The Black and White hitmaker said at first he kept his relationship a secret because when he was blowing up in Johannesburg his bae was still studying in Durban.

He said he kept her a secret because he wanted to protect her from the "strangers" because she was still using public transport to school and he wasn't there to protect her. Nasty C said when the news that they were dating broke, he quickly moved his girlfriend to Jozi so they could live together.

