Nasty C recently opened up about the scary incident of police brutality that he suffered while visiting America

The rapper expressed how fearful he was at the time and thought that he was going to die

Fortunately the police did not resort to violence and Nasty C and his crew escaped the event injury-free

South African rapper Nasty C recently opened up about an incident that occurred while he was in the States that left him shook. While he was overseas shooting his King music video, police raided the premises.

According to the rapper, 13 police officers were present and he thought they were going to kill him.

He said:

“I was in New York shooting a video with ASAP Ferg ‘King’ and I have a mild taste of that whole situation, we were shooting in Harlem…I don’t know what happened but we got raided and it was like 13 cops upstairs like putting us in a line, making us put our IDs on the floor, and sh*t, our hands up.”

He continued:

“I was like what the f*ck is going on right now and this was fresh off of seeing all these videos and these series so I was like I’m for sure dying right now. I’m dying to the hands of a policeman, this is crazy.”

Fortunately, nothing happened to him and his crew.

“I just decided to make a song and just get it off my chest. I was more making it just to help the mothers, and the loved ones of the victims heal and a year later unfortunately the situation was relevant again which was crazy.”

Nasty C has been making a new for himself overseas. He recently spoke about the difference between the entertainment scene in the States vs Mzansi.

