- Nasty C dropped the official music video for his lit new track, Jack, just 3 days ago and it has been flaming ever since

- Taking to social media, Nasty C announced that the music video clocked 400k views in just 3 days and he is loving it

- Fans praised Nasty C on his good work and one fan is certain that the music video will reach a million in no time

Nasty C has proven yet again that he is a musical magician. Having released the music video for his hit lit track, Jack just three days ago, Nasty C is beaming as it clocks over 400k views.

Taking to social media to make his mark, Nasty C made it known that he is hella pleased with the success of this music video, and rightfully so.

Nasty C took to social media with great pride as his music video for 'Jack' clocked over 400k views in just 3 days. Image: @nasty_csa.

Nasty C wrote in an exited post on Twitter:

“400K+ in 3 days! I like the pace!!”

Fans hyped Nasty C up, letting him know they are here for what Jack is serving when they took to Twitter to praise his newest work.

@arsnatic commented:

“I have been tracking the pace like it’s my game. Let’s take it to the million by Sunday.”

@Hush_Sanele praised Nasty C’s sound:

“Those melodic sounds and high pitches just elevate the dopeness, it's fire.”

@MaDG_sa expressed his feels in an on-point GIF:

Nasty C dropped the heat with the official music video for his newly released single Jack from the Def Jam Here Comes The Break podcast.

The music video garnered over 80 000 views on YouTube within the first six hours of its release as fans flocked to digital streaming and social media platforms to see it premiere.

Scoop Makhathini wants hip hop to appreciate Nasty C while he's still here

Scoop Makhathini wants the hip hop nation to give Nasty C his flowers, Briefly News recently reported.

He also touched on "beefing" and thinks that isn't the way to go in the industry.

Scoop really admires Nasty C and wishes rappers would do the same. He also compared him to Blxkie.

Scoop highlighted how new school rappers hate on Nasty C but they show love for Blxkie, saying that their flows are very similar. He also thinks that Blxkie's sound has been influenced by Nasty C's kind of music.

“No one gives Nasty C props for that but Blxkie and Lucas' flow was developed from a Nasty C skeleton. No one will give Nasty the props but everybody will love Lucas and Blxkie,” Scoop said on an episode of POPcast.

Scoop said people in Mzansi have a tendency to despise people who start trends but seemingly celebrate people who "bite" or copy the original creative move.

