Scoop Makhathini wants hip hop to appreciate Nasty C while he's still here

Entertainment commentator Scoop Makhathini thinks that people don't celebrate Nasty C enough for his contribution to hip-hop

In an episode of POPcast , Scoop said that newbies are quick to hate on Nasty but he's the one who paved the way for them

Nasty C is doing pretty well for himself and has been building his brand in the US, along with releasing new music

Mzansi media personality wants the hip hop nation to give Nasty C his flowers. He also touched on "beefing" and thinks that isn't the way to go in the industry. Scoop really admires Nasty C and wishes rappers would do the same. He also compared him to Blxkie.

Scoop highlighted how new school rappers hate on Nasty C but they show love for Blxkie, saying that their flows are very similar. He also thinks that Blxkie's sound has been influenced by Nasty C's kind of music.

“No one gives Nasty C props for that but Blxkie and Lucas' flow was developed from a Nasty C skeleton. No one will give Nasty the props but everybody will love Lucas and Blxkie,” said Scoop.

Scoop shared his thoughts on the latest episode of POPcast, saying he's realised that people in Mzansi have a tendency to despise people who start trends but seemingly celebrate people who "bite" or copy the original creative move.

Nasty C has been working overtime on his career

According to a report by TimesLIVE, Nasty C has been working hard to establish himself as one of the best rappers to come out of South Africa.

Nasty C has been doing interviews and freestyles on a variety of platforms during his US takeover but his fans were overjoyed that he hadn't forgotten about music.

Nasty C recently added an impressive neckpiece to his tattoo collection

Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C showed off his brand new neck tattoo and fans reacted. Mzansi rapper Nasty C has just added a new piece of ink to his large collection and it's quite different from the usual.

Nasty C has a lot of artwork and tattoos on his body but this time he decided to make a bold move and got something on his neck. The tattoo is a design of an open book with angel wings and a few stars. It's not clear yet what the meaning is but it definitely looks dope and his fans are loving it.

Getting a tattoo is a lifelong decision and since they are permanent after all, we're not sure if the rapper gave it lots of thought before doing it, but he surely won't regret his decision because it looks like fire flames.

