Big Xhosa wants to be recognised by Mzansi rappers who have been in the rap game longer than him for taking the game by storm

The Ninyile hitmaker questioned why veteran hip-hop artists never showed him love like they do to other upcoming artists

The rapper's followers shared mixed reactions to his post with some reminding him that he can't expect love from the same people he dissed on his popular track

Big Xhosa has questioned why Mzansi hip-hop veterans never showed him love when he trended recently. The up-and-coming rapper said the new wave raved about his songs but the OGs kept quiet.

The Ninyile hitmaker said he'll be bigger than the rappers who have been in the Mzansi rap game longer than him. Since he released the diss track Ninyile a while back, he has gained a solid fanbase and has even bagged a few bookings, according to SAHipHopMag.

Big Xhosa wants to re recognised by veteran SA rappers. Image: @sos_rsa.

Source: Instagram

He took to Twitter recently and accused the senior rappers of failing to talk about him like they do with other new kids on the hip-hop block. He said:

"Sometimes I ask myself why your so called SA Hip Hop OG's never co-sign me or talk about me like they do with all other new kids.. It's confusing or maybe according to them I do Maskandi not Hip Hop. But it's fine I'll be bigger than all of them."

SA hip-hop heads to to the artist's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@KweenBarbie_SA said:

"They fear your wave. You literally pulling in numbers they are failing to do. Without a label or team. That's POWER."

@Markagedi wrote:

"They're scared of your talent... don't worry they will need you some day. You'll sign them."

@Giftedbabyniki commented:

"Not really, you got in the game dissing everyone (abo Emtee and so), how do you expect them (OGs) to give you props?"

@Kopanotweets said:

"If you're going to come into the game with the victim mentality - the first part of your tweet, then you're going to have problem. The confidence in the last part of your tweet, the fans & putting in the work is all you'll ever need. Forget about the gatekeepers broer."

Big Xhosa shades SA rappers

In related news, Briefly News reported that an upcoming Mzansi rapper has dropped a new track dissing all famous Mzansi rappers except AKA. Big Xhosa took shots at Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, A-Reece, Stogie T, Kwesta and many others. Big Xhosa trended on social media at the weekend after his video went viral.

The rapper sampled 2 Pac in his impromptu track titled Ninyile. He dissed Mufasa for his goat-like beard, slammed Nasty C for always rapping in English and called A-Reece baby girl. He also said he's not scared of all the rappers except Big Zulu.

Big Xhosa had lunch with music executive Nota Baloyi after trending on Twitter. A fan asked Nota to ask Big Xhosa why he did not go after AKA. In the clip posted by Nota, Big Xhosa explained that he didn't diss Supa Mega because he is still mourning the untimely death of Nelli Tembe.

Source: Briefly.co.za