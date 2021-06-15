Inked: Nasty C Shows Off His Brand New Neck Tattoo, Fans React

Nasty C loves tattoos, which is clear from his latest piece he got on his neck, and the rapper is super proud of the new work of body art

The rapper recently added an open book with angel wings on it to his body and the fans are loving the heat he's bringing

Social media users mostly left positive comments about Nasty C's tattoo under his post but a few have suggested that he shouldn't take the next step and ink his face next

Mzansi rapper Nasty C has just added a new piece of ink to his large collection and it's quite different from the usual. Nasty C has a lot of artwork and tattoos on his body but this time he decided to make a bold move and got something on his neck.

The tattoo is a design of an open book with angel wings and a few stars. It's not clear yet what the meaning is but it definitely looks dope and his fans are loving it.

Nasty C has added an impressive new tattoo to his collection. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Getting a tattoo is a lifelong decision and since they are permanent after all, we're not sure if the rapper gave it lots of thought before doing it, but he surely won't regret his decision because it looks like fire flames.

Nasty C's fans can't get over his new piece of ink

Mzansi social media users are loving the ink from Nasty C. Check out some of the reactions below:

_mikalatv_ said:

"Welcome to the neck tatt club."

b.mntungwa commented:

"Spank daddy."

onzababy said:

"Just made my whole weekend."

olleh_omak commented:

"Alright, that's fire. Just don't get any of those on your face asseblief."

Nasty C recently dropped a song that everyone is loving right now

Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C trended after dropping his new song Best I Ever Had. Nasty C is getting lots of love on social media after he dropped a new song on Friday morning, 4 June.

The rapper, who now lives in the US, surprised his fans with the track, titled Best I Ever Had. The young musician's fans have flooded his comment section to share their thoughts on their fave's new release.

As usual, the star's stans have expressed that the track is a banger. The talented lyricist's followers have been streaming the song since Nasty C dropped its link on his official social media platforms just after midnight.

