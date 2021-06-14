Anele Mdoda offers to buy a portrait of herself from a talented artist online

Talk show host Anele Mdoda is loving an artwork that someone made of her and even offered to buy it after seeing it

Mzansi social media users were in love with it too, the precision and the patience that it took to create the lovely portrait has everyone impressed

Some even poked fun over the portrait and said that it was much better than the work they've seen from Rasta the Artist

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi media personality Anele Mdoda has shown that she's supportive after offering to buy a portrait of herself on social media. The artist with the Twitter handle @brightntuliart tagged Anele in an artwork that he made of her and she absolutely loved it.

Social media users have been praising the artist's work and it finally made its way to Anele. The media personality didn't hesitate one bit and made it clear that she wants a copy for herself. She replied:

"Please, may I buy it from you?"

Anele Mdoda is loving the artwork that someone made of her and offered to buy it. Image: @Anele

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Brightntuliart is talented and knows how to work the pencil

The artwork looks lovely and it's clear that the artist knows how to sketch. In the video they posted, they showed the process of making the portrait of Anele and Mzansi was impressed.

Check out some of the reactions to the art below:

@munandih said:

"That's close to perfection."

@Yandz19 commented:

"It's so beautiful."

@Nyikos_ said:

"Wow this is beautiful at least it's not done by @RastaArtist otherwise it would have been a mess."

@mjayijayi commented:

"Why do I have the feeling that these were made using some app?"

Rasta did his best to honour DJ Tira with one of his signature portraits

In other entertainment and art news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is thankful to Rasta for honouring him with one of his famous portraits.

While Mzansi tried to figure out who was featured in Rasta's new creation— which is allegedly a depiction of KwaZulu-Natal's DJ Tira— the DJ was glad to accept Rasta's gift of appreciation and even informed the artist how much he liked the painting.

Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, travelled to Durban to deliver DJ Tira the artwork after attracting tremendous traffic when he published the Tira portrait online.

Rasta reveals in a video shared by DJ Tira that he wants to demonstrate his gratitude for what Tira has done for the music and entertainment industry in the greatest way he knows how.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za