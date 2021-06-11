Zonke hints at dropping new music and the timeline absolutely can't wait

- Mzansi soul singer Zonke Dikana posted a teaser on social media and might be dropping some new jams for her fans

- She posted a picture of herself standing behind a recording microphone and this got the timeline into a serious frenzy

- Social media users took to the comments section to show appreciation to Zonke and her amazing talent when making music

It's been a while since Zonke Dikana released some music and she recently posted a teaser that got the timeline going crazy. Zonke posted a black-and-white snap of herself behind a mic, doing what she does best - singing. She captioned the photo "almost there".

Her cryptic caption left fans thinking that maybe now's the time for her to give them something new. Zonke has made some iconic songs such as Feelings and Viva The Legend, so surely she's cooking up something great.

Zonke dropped a teaser on social media and the fans can't wait to hear new music. Image: @ZonkeMusic

Like many other artists, Zonke doesn't rush when it comes to releasing music and she's a bit of a perfectionist. She wants to make sure that she's dropping something worth listening to. Mzansi is super excited about this.

Mzansi social media users react to Zonke's latest post online

Check out some of the reactions to Zonke's post below:

@tlale_onalenna said:

"As I get ready to cry to your music before I sleep."

@Lebeko_KB commented:

"I'm waiting for a post lockdown concert. A night with Zonke. I can't wait."

@Muntu30568259 said:

"I’m waiting in great anticipation for you the national songstress."

Elaine receives a nomination for an international award

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebrated as singer Elaine bagged a BET Award nomination. Mzansi-born singer Elaine has received a nomination in this year's BET Awards and fans are happy for her.

The stunner got a nod in the Viewer's Choice: Best International Act category. The excited songstress took to social media to share her good news with her fans.

The You're The One hitmaker has a strong fanbase in Mzansi and she hopes they'll vote for her to bring the award back home. The musician, who is currently in the US to pursue her music career, took to Twitter a few days ago and wrote:

"God is faithful. Love you guys. Thank you."

