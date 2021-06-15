Unemployed Graduate Pens Disappointed Letter to Ramaphosa, Mzansi Reacts

An unemployed young person has aired all her frustrations with the local government, warning President Ramaphosa not to give the youth false hope this year

The graduate has been without work for some time and has asked Ramaphosa not to make a fool of Mzansi's youth for another consecutive year

While some social media users sympathised with the woman, others had a few critical words of advice for the 'entitled' youth

It seems Mzansi's growing youth unemployment rate has left many young people gatvol as one local graduate went online to share her frustrations with the President himself.

Calls for Ramaphosa not to speak on Youth Day

@KSekgetle is the person who wrote the Twitter post that has everyone talking. The young woman warned President Cyril Ramaphosa against making empty promises to South Africa's unemployed youth, imploring the politician to simply keep his mouth shut.

"Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa. This year, on Youth Day, please don't address us, just don't do/say anything. Sincerely... An unemployed young graduate," she wrote.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the post. While some genuinely sympathised with the struggling youngster, others had a few words of advice for what they felt to be a very entitled attitude.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Yandi_4 said:

"Since you are the only unemployed graduate, you automatically became self-appointed spokesperson for the SA youth... lol!"

@majakhuname said:

"Someone lied to these young people about reality. The government's ability to create jobs is limited..."

@Bheko_N said:

"...Mr president don't raise hopes, youth is trying to accept the poverty. It is unnecessary to remind them what they are drowning/swimming on, as helpless as they are!"

@g_mabotjas said:

"Switch off your TV and radio if you don't want to be addressed or go join an EFF match. Do something nje to keep busy."

In more news about South Africa's Youth Day, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that youth unemployment has worsened under the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his weekly newsletter ahead of Youth Day on 16 June, the president promised that creating more opportunities for young people and supporting them to access opportunities is the government's "foremost priority".

Ramaphosa wrote that the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, which was launched a few weeks before the country went into lockdown, has now entered full implementation.

Mzansi's official youth unemployment rate

News24 reports that according to Stats SA, the official unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 to 34 was 46.3% in the first quarter of the year. The unemployment rate stood at 9.3% among university graduates.

Business Tech reports that the president also shared that government has also introduced other interventions to curb youth unemployment. Government has established a National Pathway Management Network and SA Youth to make it easier for young people to access opportunities.

