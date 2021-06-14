‘Mama, I Made It’: Man Celebrates Bagging His Master’s Degree, Mzansi inspired

A local man has amazed South Africans with his academic prowess, bagging his Master's degree in the pharmaceutical field

The young graduate has expressed great excitement, taking a moment to relish in his accomplishments online

Mzansi social media users were definitely proud of the student and took to the comments section to share their well-wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A local pharmaceutical graduate has impressed Mzansi with his incredible academic achievement, finally securing his Master's degree.

A South African man has just completed his Master's degree. Image: Varisty World/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His inspirational story was shared by popular student forum, Varsity World, which regularly shares the encouraging tales of Mzansi's young and determined graduates.

"Officially a Master's degree graduate. I am the most happiest man alive right now. Mama I made it. I am doing drugs on another level," the happy pharmacist captioned his heartfelt post.

Social media reactions

Many social media users were definitely left encouraged by the determined man, with many talking to the comments section and congratulating him. The young man's girlfriend even shared a few well-wishes, saying the couple planned to open a new pharmacy together.

Check out some of the comments below:

Norden Bright Mongwe said:

"I don’t mean to brag but he was my facilitator... congratulations Tumelo Will-Snr Tsheou Mokoena"

Blossom Bliss said:

"That's my boyfriend, everyone. Thank you for the congratulatory messages we appreciate them. Danko and also, we will soon be opening our very own pharmaceutical company and synthesise a lot of drugs. Please support black businesses."

Hendrick Selebaleng said:

"Congrats grootman, I'm inspired."

Tumelo Mokoena said:

"Well done twin!!! Congratulations. Definitely an inspiration."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

In some other news about impressive local graduates, Briefly News previously reported that Sandile Mdlongwa is a young South African man who has left everyone feeling all sorts of impressed and inspired after sharing with Facebook page, Varsity World how he went from getting arrested to having his Honours degree.

Against all odds

In the heartwarming post, the young man describes how he was arrested more than five times and expelled from school for five years because of his involvement in the #FeesMustFall movement protests.

A beacon of hope

The young man then explains that instead of wallowing in self-pity, he decided to write a book that sold more than 3 000 copies locally and abroad. And now he is proudly celebrating the fact that he has finally obtained his Honours degree.

"It took me 6 years to get a degree, I fell so many times; stood up and dusted myself off... I was expelled for 5 years for Fees Must Fall Reasons got arrested more than 5 times and stayed at home for three years.

"At that period I wrote 2 books and sold more than 3 000 copies, inside and outside the country. I came right back to the Institution, UJ, collected my Dean’s List Certificate of Top Achievers, passed my modules with distinctions and got offered a slot to lecture Honors students in 2020. "

Many people left inspired

Romeo Rsa said:

"Damn that's great I remember seeing this guy speaking during fees must fall protest outside Auckland park campus that's so refreshing and encouraging#Blackchildispossible"

Kamani Ramasamy said:

"Wow, resilience pays off. Please make a difference in your chosen field!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za