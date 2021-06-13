The man who was arrested during the #FeesMustFall movements recently shared with Varsity World how despite the fact that he was arrested and detained, he is now a graduate

In the post, the young man celebrates that he not only has an Honours Degree, he also wrote and sold a number of copies of his highly successful books

Many people loved to read about his success and were soon in the comment section praising him for how far he has come against all odds

Sandile Mdlongwa is a young South African man who has left everyone feeling all sorts of impressed and inspired after sharing with Facebook page, Varsity World how he went from getting arrested to having his honours degree.

Against all odds

In the heartwarming post, the young man describes how he was arrested, more than five times and expelled from school for five years because of his involvement in the #FeesMustFall movement protests.

A beacon of hope

The young man then explains that instead of wallowing in self-pity, he decided to write a book that sold more than 3000 copies locally and abroad. And now he is proudly celebrating the fact that he has finally obtained his honours degree.

"It took me 6 years to get a degree, I fell so many times; stood up and dusted myself off... I was expelled for 5 years for Fees Must Fall Reasons got arrested more than 5 times and stayed at home for three years.

"At that period I wrote 2 books and sold more than 3 000 copies, inside and outside the country. I came right back to the Institution, UJ, collected my Dean’s List Certificate of Top Achievers, passed my modules with distinctions and got offered a slot to lecture Honors students in 2020.

Many people left inspired

Romeo Rsa said:

"Damn that's great I remember seeing this guy speaking during fees must fall protest outside Auckland park campus that's so refreshing and encouraging#Blackchildispossible"

Kamani Ramasamy said:

"Wow, resilience pays off. Please make a difference in your chosen field!"

