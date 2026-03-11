A Mzansi comedian has gone viral after acting out every type of angry driver South Africans encounter on the road, and locals cannot stop tagging each other

From the cold, silent Starer to the full-blown Lecturer, the characters in the video are so accurate that South Africans are openly admitting which one they are

Road rage is no joke on South African roads, yet this creator managed to turn one of the country's most dangerous daily realities into a moment the whole country is laughing about

An Instagram video left Mzansi in stitches after a content creator perfectly captured the very characters South Africans deal with on the road every single day.

South African comedian Glen Biderman-Pam filming content for his Instagram account. Images: Glen Biderman-Pam

Source: Instagram

Glen Biderman-Pam, a South African-based content creator and comedian, posted the clip on Instagram on 10 March 2026. In it, he acted out distinct road rage personalities that Mzansi drivers pull out the moment things go sideways on the road.

The video was filmed in his car, and it has been making the rounds. Many South Africans confirmed that they have been, or have encountered, every single one of these characters.

The characters South Africans recognise too well

First up in the video was the ‘lecturer driver’. This is the one who, the moment you accidentally go the wrong way down a one-way, transforms into a full-on traffic school instructor. Never mind that they probably committed three traffic violations before 8am.

Then came the ‘mime’. The one who has a full conversation aimed directly at you, but absolutely no sound comes out. You can see them. They can see you. But what they are actually saying remains a complete mystery. Next is the ‘starer’ that just gives a cold, dead-eyed look that goes right through your soul.

SA road rage: A growing problem

Road rage is not a laughing matter on South African roads. Multiple reports suggest that the country has a culture of aggressive driving. There is also a basic lack of consideration for others on the country’s roads. These factors put together often ignite violent behaviour.

See the full characters below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from South Africans who clearly related to the characters displayed in the video

@Zaahirahoosen commented:

“We have to choose one? because I'm all at different times of the day, different parts of my journey. It depends on how long I've been in traffic. 🤣”

@malindricks said:

“I stare first to get their attention. Then I lecture them. 😂”​

@johletdalais noted:

“I am all of the above and sometimes all at once. 🤣”

@alidaryder highlighted:

“I realised that I just have full-on road rage. I guess because I’m all of these.”​

@memeking.za commented:

“You left out Joburg South and East Rand guys who would pull you out of your car and start a UFC match with you. 😂”

Glen Biderman-Pam taking a mirror selfie. Image: Glen Biderman-Pam

Source: Instagram

