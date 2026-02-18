A Gauteng road rage incident turned violent when one driver struck another with a sjambok, leaving witnesses shocked and concerned

The shocking clip reminded South Africans of the dangers of aggressive driving and the potential consequences of losing control on the road

Social media users debated the legality, responsibility, and safety measures needed to prevent road rage from escalating into violence

In seconds, a minor traffic argument spiralled into a shocking display of street violence that left viewers stunned.

The visual on the left showed a man holding a sjambok. Image: @thefeedcpt

Source: Instagram

A violent road rage incident unfolded in Gauteng when a man was filmed using a sjambok to assault another driver on the street. The video was posted by Instagram user @thefeedcpt on 18 February 2026 at an unknown place. It showed an attack in broad daylight where two men were seen arguing, which quickly escalated into physical violence. One man picked up a sjambok and struck the other man, causing bystanders to step back.

The incident highlights the dangers of aggressive driving and the potential for tempers to flare on busy roads. Road rage in South Africa has become an ongoing concern, with many commuters reporting daily experiences of verbal and physical threats.

Escalating tensions in traffic

Social media users expressed outrage at the driver’s violent behaviour, noting how unsafe roads have become. Others debated the legality of using a weapon like a sjambok during an altercation. The post sparked widespread discussion about road safety and the responsibility of drivers to remain calm.

Bystanders were reminded to maintain distance and call for help if they witness violence. Many online viewers expressed concern for the victim while condemning the attacker. The video by Instagram user @thefeedcpt quickly circulated across platforms, drawing attention to Gauteng’s ongoing traffic safety issues.

The screenshot on the left showed two men on the road, arguing. Image: @thefeedcpt

Source: Instagram

Here’s what netizens said

Zamafipaza wrote:

“That’s when you stop filming and go beat him. 😂”

Karenc6793 wrote:

“I hope he was charged with assault.”

Zahidasheikdawood wrote:

“It would instantaneously be the race card that's played. Yet this gentleman was attacked and has every right to follow the necessary legal channels to see that justice is served. However, in the court of public opinion, people on platforms like these will make light of such crimes and even show sympathy for the perpetrators. Bottom line is: Everything in SA is always about colour, and never about what is right or wrong. Sad state of affairs. 😢😢😢”

Colin_of_sa wrote:

“What do you mean by ‘just another day’? Does this happen all the time? If so, was this worth recording and posting?”

zeecatz23 wrote:

“It’s so sad how the white guy is going back to his car, but the black guy is following him. It was going to be a big deal again if the white guy did that. SA people, we must really learn to fight battles the right way.”

Tyrone.diedericks.50 wrote:

“If it were the other way around, then things would have been said.”

Miss_britz_rench wrote:

“Okay, he whips, what if the driver takes out a gun and then what?”

Gabrieljleroux wrote:

“That's when you run into him and give him a clap. 😂”

Nersenmoodley wrote:

“Violence does not solve problems.”

Taniatavish wrote:

“And that’s when you take the Reg and go to SAPS.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to taxi drivers

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested a taxi driver for driving under the influence of alcohol, sparking concerns.

A taxi driver is now facing a murder charge after running over a runner during the Soweto Marathon, one of South Africa’s largest and most popular races.

The taxi driver who was involved in the fatal crash near Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal area has been discharged from the hospital.

Source: Briefly News