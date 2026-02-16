Old footage of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema calling for changes to road legislation surfaced

This was after a 22-year-old Nigerian national was brutally killed in Tshwane West during a robbery gone wrong

Malema’s calls for dashcams in vehicles to be compulsory sparked debates about privacy, as others agreed, while some had different opinions

GAUTENG — South Africans discussed a resurfaced clip of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema calling for compulsory dashcams for cars. This was after a 22-year-old was killed during a robbery in Tshwane, and dashcam footage played a part in the apprehension of one of the suspects.

EFF supporter Zizinja Abelungu posted the video on his @ZizinjaAbelungu X account on 13 February 2026. The date of the clip was not confirmed. In the video, Malema spoke about the significance of dashcam footage in ensuring the safety of motorists in the country.

Malema called for compulsory dashcams for vehicles

The Red Berets leader pointed out that every car must be fitted with a dashcam that can show the interior and exterior of a vehicle. He called on the government to pass a law that makes dashcams necessary for cars. Malema observed that a car’s roadworthiness must also be determined by whether the dashcam is functioning.

“Our people are dying on these roads. It’s unacceptable,” he added.

Malema also observed that there would be arguments on privacy. He said that only when there is an accident or an incident can dashcam footage be reviewed. He stated that the footage would otherwise remain private.

What happened to the e-hailing driver?

Video footage of the murder of Isaac David Satlat went viral, prompting social media to call for the arrest of the suspects. The video showed the last moments of the e-hailing driver, who struggled for his life. His uncle spoke warmly about him and said that the family needed financial assistance to repatriate his body to Nigeria.

Some disagreed, others agreed

Below are some of the comments of South Africans who supported Malema’s proposal.

CK_AllTheWay said:

“This is a must. We can reduce crime by 50% instantly.”

Sabz observed:

“In China, almost every car, even skorokoros, has a dashcam. It’s the equivalent of about R600. Why is our government not using its alliance with China to bring these goods to the South African markets?”

Put in exclaimed:

“He literally said it a few days ago, and it came in handy. EFF is superior in logic and practice!”

Those who disagreed also shared their views.

The Chosen One argued:

“Just deal with crime, man, and let people choose if they want the dashcam or not.”

ST. Noko pointed out:

“Dashcams will never reduce crime. They will all be aware of this and start using balaclavas.”

Thabile Sindane commented:

“Not everything is as simple as one thinks. Don’t get me wrong. This is a great idea, but the law will prevent this.”

