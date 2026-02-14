The AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, caused a division of opinion with his latest remarks

While endorsing the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in the Eastern Cape, he criticised his former party, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ leader, Julius Malema

Some South Africans were displeased with his approach, while others validated his frustrations with the Red Berets leader

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's remarks about Julius Malema caused a debate online. Images: AFP via Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — The King of the AbaThembu Nation, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, berated the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, while endorsing the African Transformation Movement (ATM) on 13 February 2026.

The African Transformation Movement hosted a community development engagement session at King Dalinyebo’s residential complex, Enkululekweni Complex in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. X user Constitution First posted a snippet of Dalindyebo’s criticism aimed at Malema on their @Constitution_94 X account.

Dalindyebo begins by criticising the African National Congress (ANC) in the clip. He said that the AbaThembu nation does not want a demarcation from the ANC. He then announced that each chiefdom in his land will have a ward councillor from the ATM.

Dalindyebo criticises Malema and Oscar Mabuyane

Dalindyebo pointed out that he had once given Malema a similar offer. He accused Malema of sleepwalking and remarked that the Red Berets leader is behaving as if he were awake, but continues snoring. Pointing to himself, he labelled himself as a tireless leader of the people.

Dalindyebo added that he was removing the province’s Premier, Oscar Mabuyane. This was after Mabuyane criticised Dalindyebo for leading a delegation of Israeli officials who visited the province on 26 January. Dalindyebo responded and said that he did not take orders from President Cyril Ramaphosa or Mabuyane. Dalindyebo, however, does not have the power to remove the Premier.

Oscar Mabuyane did not escape Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's verbal attacks. Image: Rodger Bosch / AFP via Getty Images

The visit resulted in the expulsion of Israeli diplomat Ariel Seidman on 30 January, who was accused of breaching diplomatic protocol in organising the visit. Seidman, who was the Israeli Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires, was declared persona non grata.

Dalindyebo’s comments draw colourful opinions

South Africans flocked to the comment section to roast Dalindyebo.

Lord Ntshebe said:

“This king has endorsed more political parties than Patricia De Lille crossing floors.”

Skepsel was not impressed.

“Juju’s mistake was thinking that this dude was his friend. This dude once insulted Mbeki, saying he doesn’t care about Xhosas while being Xhosa. He then called Zuma a boy and joined the DA (Democratic Alliance). Then he insulted Helen Zille and joined the EFF. Now he’s insulting Malema and dealing with ATM.”

Sello Mokoena was impressed.

“An example of bravery that can’t be bought with material things. Bribery didn’t work.”

Congress Mahlangu also praised him:

“The most independent, fearless individual ever to live in South Africa.”

Velile kaMabaso agreed with him:

“But he’s making sense, though.”

Julius Malema confirms Dalindyebo's expulsion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema confirmed that Dalindyebo was no longer a member of the Red Berets. The expulsion followed Dalindyebo’s visit to Israel.

Malema spoke in December 2025 and announced that Dalindyebo lost his membership after going against the party’s stance on Israel. He said, however, that the party’s relationship with the Royal AbaThembu House remained unchanged.

