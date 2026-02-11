Organisers are planning a national prayer for suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in Mbombela

The event is not officially sanctioned by Mchunu despite prior approval for gathering

Online reactions to the prayer service range from scepticism to mockery over its purpose

KWAZULU-NATAL, MBOMBELA - Organisers plan to hold a national prayer for suspended Police Minister and ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu in Mbombela this weekend, despite his decision not to attend.

Event not officially sanctioned by Mchunu

Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu, said the event is not officially sanctioned by the minister. He said the organisers sought permission to host the gathering and received approval from Mchunu. A flyer circulating online advertises a free 'National Prayer for Senzo Mchunu' on 14 February 2026 at the Mbombela Civic Centre. The programme lists pastors, including Bheki Ngcobo and several gospel groups.

Mchunu remains under political pressure after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed him on special leave in July 2025. This followed allegations that he shielded corrupt figures and interfered with witnesses. He has also been implicated in proceedings linked to the Madlanga Commission. Online reaction to the planned prayer has been largely sceptical. Some users questioned the timing and speculated that it could be an ANC-linked tactic. Others mocked the initiative.

Mchunu allegedly attempted to fabricate evidence

Mchunu is facing fresh allegations after an undercover officer, identified as Witness E, told the Madlanga Commission that Mchunu attempted to coach him into giving false testimony. Witness E testified on Monday, 26 January 2026, that the minister tried to influence his version of events in a bid to implicate Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.

The commission played an audio recording of a phone call during proceedings. Witness E said the recording had been automatically saved by the Truecaller application.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions about the prayer service.

@SirLebotha said:

"Prayers are not going to save him from the findings of the commission."

@KhayaMhlongo12 said:

"It’s disappointing that the ANC cadres really don’t see that Senzo broke the law."

@johny_theblessd said:

"The Hawks must be present to check all the beneficiaries."

@1stMelvin said:

"They're praying for a person who won't be attending his own prayer."

@uNongebeza said:

"We can shout and scream all we like, but this is nothing; we should ask, who are the organisers who are not mentioned in this post, then we will know the real truth."

@Majazi578484 said:

"Are they praying for the allegations to disappear?"

Presidency explains why Ramaphosa didn’t list Mchunu’s name for further investigation

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted the recommendations of the Madlanga Commission and released a list of officials to be investigated further.

Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, explained why Senzo Mchunu's name was not among those recommended to be investigated.

