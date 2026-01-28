Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has denied all allegations made by an undercover officer, Witness E, at the Madlanga Commission

Witness E alleged that Mchunu attempted to coerce him into giving false testimony to implicate Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo in the murder of former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa

Mchunu says he will return to the Commission to respond formally, while his legal team handles the matter

Suspended Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has denied allegations made by Witness E Vows at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Brenton Geach/Getty Images

GAUTENG- Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a firm denial of all allegations made against him by an undercover officer known as Witness E at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

In a statement released on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, Mchunu described the claims as “entirely false,” rejecting accusations that he attempted to manipulate evidence or coerce testimony related to the commission’s investigation into political interference in the justice system.

“I deny all allegations he makes about me, including the alleged interactions and statements attributed to me,” Mchunu said.

He added that he would return to the Madlanga Commission to formally respond to the claims and confirmed that his legal team is handling the matter. The former minister reiterated that he has never interfered with police investigations or attempted to influence witnesses.

Briefly News contacted Senzo Mchunu’s spokesperson, Sthembiso Mshengu, who confirmed that the minister denies all allegations levelled against him. Mshengu added that Mchunu is still awaiting confirmation on when he will next appear before the commission.

Witness E implicates Senzo Mchunu

Mchunu’s response follows explosive testimony by Witness E, an undercover officer, who alleged that the suspended minister attempted to coach him into giving false evidence to implicate Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo. Witness E told the commission that Mchunu avoided messaging applications and instead contacted him directly by phone, during which he allegedly discussed a fabricated statement he wanted the witness to submit. An audio recording of one such call was played before the commission.

The witness further claimed that Mchunu deployed political and legal resources to advance a false narrative, including alleged involvement by the minister’s spokesperson and lawyers linked to the matter. Under questioning, Witness E described the conduct as coercive and aimed at securing testimony favourable to Mchunu.

Witness E speaks on Sindiso Magaqa's murder investigation

Additionally, the Madlanga Commission heard that the proposed statement Witness E was expected to submit would have accused Lt-Gen Khumalo of improperly investigating the murder of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary Sindiso Magaqa. Witness E testified that Mchunu repeatedly asked whether Khumalo was involved in Magaqa’s 2017 murder, despite the witness consistently stating that Khumalo had no involvement. He described persistent pressure from Mchunu, including repeated phone calls about his evidence and how his testimony should be framed.

Senzo Mchunu has vowed to respond to the allegations at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Getty Images

In a related article, Briefly News reported that reported that a hitman involved in the 2017 murder of former ANCYL Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa claimed in an affidavit that two senior municipal officials offered him cash and promised tenders to carry out the killing. The affidavit alleged that Magaqa was targeted because he was about to expose corruption at the Umzimkhulu Municipality.

