Witness E testified about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu during his evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The anonymous witness testified that Mchunu was very invested in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case and wanted regular updates

Mchunu also allegedly insisted that General Dumisani Khumalo was behind the murder of the African National Congress Youth League member

Witness E testified that Senzo Mchunu insisted General Khumalo was involved in Sindiso Magaqa’s murder. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ @MSNSouthAfrica

GAUTENG - Police Minister Senzo Mchunu insisted that Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo was behind the murder of Sindiso Magaqa.

That’s according to Witness E, the latest person to give evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Testifying virtually, and with his identity protected, Witness E was discussing the murder of former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary General, Mgaqa. Magaqa was assassinated in July 2017 before he could open a case of corruption against senior municipal officials.

What did Witness E testify?

During his testimony, Witness E explained how in 2024 he received a call from Mchunu, who said he was aware that Witness E had information about Magaqa’s murder. The minister would not disclose where he received the information from.

According to Witness E, Mchunu asked him whether Crime Intelligence head, General Khumalo, was involved in Magaqa’s murder.

"I explicitly informed the minister that General Khumalo was not involved. I even went further in such a way that I told him that at the time, General Khumalo was not part of Crime Intelligence at all. He was not even in KZN," Witness E recalled.

Cedric Nkabinde also claimed that General Khumalo was involved

Witness E also testified that in December 2024, he received a phone call from Cedric Nkabinde, the minister’s Chief of Staff, who said Mchunu tasked him to investigate Magaqa's murder and the involvement of Crime Intelligence officials in the assassination.

Witness E also testified that Nkabinde told him he had heard that “former Minister Bheki Cele and the Lieutenant General Khumalo were also involved in the assassination of Sidiso Magaqa.”

He then informed Nkabinde that this was not the case. Nkabinde reportedly heard that the two were involved while he was working for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Witness E also said it was strange how invested and involved Mchunu was in the murder, even asking for regular updates about court cases related to the matter, but never attended proceedings himself.

What you need to know about Magaqa’s murder

Stanley Skhosana denied bail in Magaqa murder case

Briefly News reported that Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana appeared in court in connection with the murder of Magaqa in September 2025.

Skhosana, the former Municipal Manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, faces charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Senior municipal officials were implicated in Magaqa's murder in 2017, as he was preparing to expose corruption within the local municipality.

