Stanley Skhosana Remains in Custody As Court Denies Bail for Man Linked to Sindiso Magaqa’s Murder
- Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana appeared in court in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa
- Jabulile Msiya, a colleague and friend of Magaqa, shared her thoughts on Skhosana's appearance
- Msiya was in the vehicle with Magaqa when armed men opened fire on them in July 2017
GAUTENG – The decision to deny Zweliphansi Stanley Skhosana bail has been welcomed by members of the African National Congress (ANC) and a former colleague.
Skhosana, the former Municipal Manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, was arrested in connection with the murder of Sindiso Magaqa.
Magaqa, who was the ANC's Youth League (ANCYL) Secretary-General, was gunned down in July 2017. It's alleged that he was targeted as he was about to open a case of corruption against municipal officials.
With one of the men allegedly responsible for his death set to remain behind bars for a little while longer, his former colleague and friend, Jabulile Msiya, has welcomed the news.
What did Msiya say about the decision?
Speaking after Skhosana was denied bail, Msiya expressed relief.
Magaqa’s friend, Jabulile Msiya, who narrowly escaped death on the day of the attack, had this to say. Msiya was inside Magaqa’s car when the suspects opened fire, and narrowly escaped death herself.
"I am so happy, and I am so relieved because I was worried if the court was going to judge otherwise. I was so worried that we would not be safe, but as for now, I am happy. I really appreciate what has happened in court," she said.
Why did the court deny Skhosana bail?
During his latest appearance at the Mzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on 23 September 2025, Skhosana was denied bail as the matter was remanded to 6 October 2025 for his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
He faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, defeating the ends of justice, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
He was denied bail after the magistrate found that he failed to prove exceptional circumstances.
“Further, the court said that Skhosana did not show that his release on bail was in the interest of justice," the National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.
What you need to know about Magaqa’s murder
- A hitman’s affidavit linked senior municipal officials to Magaqa’s murder.
- The Economic Freedom Fighters called for a probe after a man confessed to Magaqa’s murder.
- Sibusiso Ncengwa asked for leniency after he confessed to killing the ANCYL member.
- The family of Magaqa called for the masterminds behind his assassination to be arrested.
- Ncengwa was effectively sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Magaqa.
Political Killings Task Team arrest former senior official
Briefly News reported that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) arrested one of the suspects behind Magaqa’s killing.
The PKTT has been in the news after Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged corruption in the justice system.
Despite efforts to disband it, the team continues to investigate cases, like the murder of the former ANCYL member’s murder.
