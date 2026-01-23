Ekurhuleni Metro Police chief Julius Mkhwanazi revealed that his attorney was shot outside court on Wednesday, 21 January 2026

Two people were killed at the scene, and three others were wounded in the brutal shooting

Reports suggested that the attorney may have been linked to a consultation involving an alleged gangster

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mkhwanazi has told Parliament that his attorney was one of the victims in the Booysens Magistrate’s Court shooting. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) acting Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has told Parliament that his attorney was among those injured in the shooting outside the Booysens Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg that left two people dead on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

Mkhwanazi's lawyer shot outside court

Mkhwanazi disclosed on Thursday, 22 January, while appearing before Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee, saying the incident had left him fearing for his safety and deeply unsettled his family. He said his attorney, who was assisting him with matters before the Madlanga Commission, was shot while leaving court the previous day and was hospitalised.

Police said three armed suspects, wearing caps, opened fire on a group of people as they exited the court building. Two people were killed at the scene, and three others were wounded. The motive for the attack has not yet been established. Unconfirmed reports suggest the attorney may have been linked to a consultation involving an alleged gangster earlier that day.

Killing of Witness D

The shooting comes amid heightened tension following the killing of Marius van der Merwe, known as “Witness D”, on 5 December 2025. Van der Merwe had testified before the Madlanga Commission, alleging that senior EMPD officials ordered him to dispose of a murder victim’s body. He was reportedly planning further disclosures shortly before he was killed.

Mkhwanazi denied knowing Van der Merwe and confirmed that, while he visited the crime scene on the morning of Van der Merwe’s death, he was not involved in any wrongdoing. He also dismissed allegations that he fitted blue lights to vehicles linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The shooting occurred outside Booysens Court in Johannesburg. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the shooting incident.

@Gadfly342043 said:

"Linking his shooting to the Mkhhwanazi brief may or may not guide investigators. But the suggestion is highly tendentious and risks weaponising speculation in a climate already hostile to the defence function."

@ZA_Simply said:

"We are led by the wrong people in government; it's time for a change."

@radirakg said:

"He is the best in the business. Get well madala."

@jhb07 said:

"Interesting clientele. I wonder if it only ends there."

@Graphit54647392 said:

"No wonder the government, Metros and Municipalities are so messed up. There must be 1000s of Julius Mkwanazis out there."

Mkhwanazi admits 'brotherly' bond with Cat Matlala

In a related article, Briefly News reported that suspended Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted to a 'brotherly' bond with alleged crime kingpin Cat Matlala.

Mkhwanazi said he first encountered Matlala in 2022 through members of Matlala’s Cat VIP security company.

Source: Briefly News