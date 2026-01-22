A Zimbabwean man died after a mob assault in Limpopo, suspected of stealing electric cables

The South African Police Service in Limpopo said the incident occurred on Tuesday, 20 January 2026

Investigations suggest that the man was attacked by residents who accused him of theft

Preliminary information suggests he was assaulted by community members who accused him of stealing electric cables. Image: TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO - A Zimbabwean man has died following a mob assault in Lefara Village, Maake, Limpopo, after being accused of stealing electric cables.

Members gathered around the injured man

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday, 20 January 2026, when officers responding to reports of a mob attack found community members gathered around the injured man. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest he was attacked by residents who accused him of theft.

Limpopo Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned acts of mob justice, warning that taking the law into one’s own hands is a serious criminal offence and urged communities to report suspected crimes to police. Investigations are ongoing.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on the mob justice incident.

Phaahla Phaahla said:

"Why don't police warn criminals not to do crime instead of warning those who deal with criminals?"

Thami Metsing said:

"They were not supposed to kill him. All they could have done was to take him to the police, the police would then take him to the Magistrate, and if found guilty, he would be fined or charged; if proven to be innocent, he would be set free and deported to his country."

Welly Wise Marufu said:

"Accused Zimbabwean man? How do they know he was a Zimbabwean?"

Webster Gotsani said:

"Crime is crime, no matter which place or nation you come from."

Belivious Billy Van'Kubs said:

"At home, they spent November and half of December without electricity, the reason was that they stole a cable and poles, all the stuff inside the fridge got rotten."

Police said officers were called to the village after reports of a mob attack. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

