ATM leader Vuyo Zungula urged South Africans to boycott Steers over a viral video incident

In the video, several men wearing Steers uniforms are seen performing gardening and other outdoor tasks

The video has sparked widespread anger on social media, with users expressing shock and frustration

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Zungula has called on South Africans to boycott Steers. Image: psaflive/X

Source: Twitter

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has called on South Africans to boycott Steers after a video went viral, allegedly showing a Zimbabwean national abusing South African employees and forcing them to perform garden duties.

Performing gardening and other outdoor tasks

According to IOL, the popular South African fast-food chain Steers said it is investigating a viral video showing workers in its uniforms doing gardening work, following a social media backlash over alleged exploitation. In the video, which has circulated widely on X (formerly Twitter), several men wearing Steers uniforms are seen performing gardening and other outdoor tasks. A man driving past questions them about why they are doing the work.

The location of the incident remains unclear. In the footage, one of the workers responds, “Eish, go itsi Modimo fela” (Only God knows). The motorist then stops his vehicle and asks to speak to the owner. The video has sparked widespread anger on social media, with users expressing shock and frustration over what they perceive as the exploitation of workers.

Briefly News has reached out to Steers for comment and is awaiting a response.

several men in a Steers uniform can be seen performing gardening work. Image: PSAFLIVE/X

Source: UGC

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the incident.

@Waykz6661 said:

"He's too late to score political points. It's already happening."

@RoundHouseBet said:

"Not steers. The franchise owner. Get it right, and honestly there is nothing wrong here."

@pnmking said:

"That guy thinks he is a hero. He is not. Hopefully those other employees will be hired by him. He does not know how franchises work and does not even know how restaurants operate!"

@kgomotso_rsa said:

"So, the mandate was that anyone refusing to do gardening is undermining authority, which qualifies for dismissal."

@Nativebulldozer said:

"Most people would've just watched and passed. That man and the lady recording are True Leaders!"

@VutomiGiftRJ said:

"Steers have a long history of abusing its employees. 2 Years ago my younger sister had to resign from Steers, O.R Tambo international airport, because they refused to let her go on maternity leave and she was clearly heavily pregnant, so she had no choice but to leave."

@6e7620e61e6a4f6 said:

"What’s surprising is that he’s still not deported. But Dudula Movement is being criticised for raising these matters. The Ramaphosa’s Administration is failing dismally."

Woman finds worm in burger from popular restaurant

In another article, Briefly News reported that one lady made a shocking discovery in her food from one of the popular restaurants in Mzansi, which left peeps disgusted.

The young lady unveiled the worm she found in her burger, and netizens could not believe their eyes.

Source: Briefly News