"This Is Bad": Man Reacts to Long Job Application Queue, Highlighting Unemployment Reality
- A video showing a long queue of job seekers brought South Africa’s unemployment crisis into sharp focus, using one ordinary scene to reflect a nationwide struggle
- The clip captured the pressure facing young people and skilled workers who continue to compete for limited opportunities despite qualifications and experience
- Social media users connected with the quiet desperation in the line, seeing their own job searches reflected without a single word needing to be said
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
One queue told a story no statistic ever could, turning a normal day into a powerful reminder of how hard simply finding work has become.
TikTok user @sidumgabhi5 shared a video on 20 January 2026 showing a long queue of people waiting to submit their CVs at a company hiring. Filmed at an undisclosed location, the clip captured rows of hopeful job seekers standing patiently, some holding documents, others simply waiting for a chance. The man reacted to the scene by pointing out how crowded the line was, using the moment to reflect on the country’s ongoing employment crisis.
South Africa’s official unemployment rate dropped slightly to 31.9% in the third quarter of 2025, but the improvement barely scratches the surface. Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high at around 58.5%, and when discouraged workers are included, the expanded rate sits near 44.9%. Scenes like the one captured in the video are not unusual, especially in urban areas where demand far outweighs opportunity.
South Africa's unemployment reality
The clip by user @sidumgabhi5 spread quickly because it reflected a daily reality many South Africans know too well. Viewers recognised themselves, friends or family members in that line. The visual impact of so many people competing for work said more than statistics ever could, especially for graduates and skilled workers still struggling to break into the job market.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Reactions leaned toward frustration and sadness, with many expressing concern about how normal such scenes have become. Others shared stories of repeated rejections and long job searches, turning the comment section into a space of shared experience rather than debate.
What did Mzansi say?
FineOne said:
“I don't care anymore... I even started my own business, I'm selling snacks at my nearest high school. ♥️👏”
ZANELE said:
“I was dropping off my CVs this morning at Pick It Up, and I was told that they are hiring. My heart just stopped for a second. Worse, it was coming from a young lady, I think early thirties. If you happen to see this sesi, may God bless you. Out of everything, you decided to make the rest of my day.”
Nontethelelo said:
“We should be grateful bafwethu that we still have jobs, it’s bad out here. 😩”
Freaky said:
“Once stood in a line like this 4 years ago, got the job, and 4 years later I'm a junior manager. 🙌🏿 Never ever give up. 🕯️”
LadyBoss said:
“I have a scone business, I can hire at least 10 people to come work for me around Kempton Park.”
Sbusiso Mbuyisa said:
“Do ama grades we security guys, it’s better because this thing of waiting for a job you desire won’t happen. Try security, we’re surviving with these 8.5K every month.”
Ngwane2 said:
“With my matric and driver’s license, I change jobs like nappies. Been permanent 5 times. Tomorrow I have interviews, if the salary is good, I’m resigning.”
Madam said:
“That queue broke my heart as a South African.”
Check out the TikTok video below:
3 Other Briefly News stories about unemployment
- The Minister of Minerals and Petroleum, Gwede Mantashe, clarified the statements he made about the unemployed, which earned him the ire of the public.
- A young Mzansi woman posted a TikTok video all about how she navigated the employment crisis in South Africa.
- The ANC has stepped in to contain backlash after Gwede Mantashe suggested youth unemployment is partly driven by laziness.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za