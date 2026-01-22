A video showing a long queue of job seekers brought South Africa’s unemployment crisis into sharp focus, using one ordinary scene to reflect a nationwide struggle

The clip captured the pressure facing young people and skilled workers who continue to compete for limited opportunities despite qualifications and experience

Social media users connected with the quiet desperation in the line, seeing their own job searches reflected without a single word needing to be said

One queue told a story no statistic ever could, turning a normal day into a powerful reminder of how hard simply finding work has become.

TikTok user @sidumgabhi5 shared a video on 20 January 2026 showing a long queue of people waiting to submit their CVs at a company hiring. Filmed at an undisclosed location, the clip captured rows of hopeful job seekers standing patiently, some holding documents, others simply waiting for a chance. The man reacted to the scene by pointing out how crowded the line was, using the moment to reflect on the country’s ongoing employment crisis.

South Africa’s official unemployment rate dropped slightly to 31.9% in the third quarter of 2025, but the improvement barely scratches the surface. Youth unemployment remains alarmingly high at around 58.5%, and when discouraged workers are included, the expanded rate sits near 44.9%. Scenes like the one captured in the video are not unusual, especially in urban areas where demand far outweighs opportunity.

South Africa's unemployment reality

The clip by user @sidumgabhi5 spread quickly because it reflected a daily reality many South Africans know too well. Viewers recognised themselves, friends or family members in that line. The visual impact of so many people competing for work said more than statistics ever could, especially for graduates and skilled workers still struggling to break into the job market.

Reactions leaned toward frustration and sadness, with many expressing concern about how normal such scenes have become. Others shared stories of repeated rejections and long job searches, turning the comment section into a space of shared experience rather than debate.

What did Mzansi say?

FineOne said:

“I don't care anymore... I even started my own business, I'm selling snacks at my nearest high school. ♥️👏”

ZANELE said:

“I was dropping off my CVs this morning at Pick It Up, and I was told that they are hiring. My heart just stopped for a second. Worse, it was coming from a young lady, I think early thirties. If you happen to see this sesi, may God bless you. Out of everything, you decided to make the rest of my day.”

Nontethelelo said:

“We should be grateful bafwethu that we still have jobs, it’s bad out here. 😩”

Freaky said:

“Once stood in a line like this 4 years ago, got the job, and 4 years later I'm a junior manager. 🙌🏿 Never ever give up. 🕯️”

LadyBoss said:

“I have a scone business, I can hire at least 10 people to come work for me around Kempton Park.”

Sbusiso Mbuyisa said:

“Do ama grades we security guys, it’s better because this thing of waiting for a job you desire won’t happen. Try security, we’re surviving with these 8.5K every month.”

Ngwane2 said:

“With my matric and driver’s license, I change jobs like nappies. Been permanent 5 times. Tomorrow I have interviews, if the salary is good, I’m resigning.”

Madam said:

“That queue broke my heart as a South African.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

