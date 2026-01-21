A long-time hustler marked a major life milestone after sharing his journey from street sales to moving into his own apartment

The moment reflected a bigger conversation around home ownership and perseverance in South Africa

Many connected with the story because they had witnessed the growth and consistency behind the success

What started with selling bread quietly turned into a moment that reminded many South Africans that progress is slow, but possible.

The picture on the left showed Tie Sithole posing outside. Image: @tie_sithole

Source: Instagram

Content creator Tie Sithole shared an emotional milestone after posting a video of himself receiving the keys to his new apartment. The clip was shared on TikTok on 20 January 2026, where he documented the moment he officially became a property owner. In his caption, he reflected on how having a place to call home was once a dream and how that dream had now become a reality. He expressed gratitude for the new chapter in his life, acknowledging faith and perseverance as part of the journey.

Home ownership remains a major goal for many South Africans, especially in a climate where rising property prices and the cost of living make it feel out of reach. For young people and hustlers, owning a home represents stability, dignity and long-term security. Tie’s journey speaks to this reality, showing how consistency and patience can slowly change one’s circumstances, even when the starting point is far from comfortable.

South Africans chasing property dreams

The video by user @tie_sithole resonated because many people had followed his journey from the beginning. Tie was known for sharing content while selling bread on the streets, documenting his hustle and daily grind. Seeing him step into a new chapter felt personal to those who had watched his growth over time.

The response was filled with pride and encouragement, with many celebrating the progress and discipline behind the moment. For viewers, it was not just about keys and walls, but about witnessing someone rewrite their story. From being a bread seller on the streets to moving into his own apartment.

The screenshot on the left captured Tie Sithole opening the door to his apartment. Image: @tie_sithole

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

Bongumusathobela said: “From delivering bread to actually winning the bread 😩🔥”

Boymom said:

“Those of us who have been here since Albany days ai Tie usebenzile 👌👌👌👌”

Ngwenya wrote:

“This is what life gives you when you look after yourself, stop chasing women and focus on yourself. Bro understood the process, and a win is a win, well-deserved, you’ve been working hard in front of the world.”

Angelrose Bongiwe said:

“Knowing where he started, it’s so nice to see how far he has come. Congratulations, Tie!”

Diana Twala said:

“Thank you for continuously sharing your journey with us. God has been so faithful to you; it’s so inspiring and heartwarming. Congratulations!”

JOEY-JOEY said:

“It’s been such an honour watching you grow like this. When God shows up, he shows off. Thank you for being an inspiration, mfanaka.”

JudificationMokoena said:

“To think you were once in a food line every afternoon to this. I’m so teary, God really does exist, and His timing never misses. Congratulations 🥂🍾”

Ntoeberh said:

“Act as if you don’t have bread until they find out that you own the bakery 😭❤️ congratulations, you did that! 🔥”

