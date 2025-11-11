A Cape Town woman shared a video announcing that she and an American stranger were swapping apartments for the December holidays, about to live out the plot of The Holiday

A young South African woman turned a movie fantasy into a reality after arranging an apartment swap for the festive season with a woman she met on TikTok.

The exciting announcement, shared on TikTok by @thialakune, became a huge hit among local viewers and travel enthusiasts, with many wishing they were the ones going to the Big Apple.

The video features the woman in her apartment, enthusiastically sharing the details of the arrangements. She and an American woman living in New York were swapping apartments for the festive holidays, recreating the plot of the popular movie, The Holiday. Interestingly, the two women connected on TikTok and booked their flights on the very same day, showcasing spontaneous commitment to the plan.

SA woman swaps her apartment with an American woman

The excited traveller, TikTok user @thialakune, revealed she would be taking her friend Danie along, while the American woman would travel with her US friend to South Africa. The plan includes celebrating a New York Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebration, fulfilling a festive dream. She promised her followers that she would vlog every day of the adventure. In a fun disclosure, she also revealed that the American woman's friend has a brother, implying a possible romantic setup for her during the trip.

Social media users were shocked to learn that the two women had only met on TikTok. Image: thialajune

Source: Instagram

Mzansi loves the apartment swapping idea

The clip garnered massive attention online, with viewers flooding the comments section, green with envy over the spectacular holiday plans. Many viewers were excited for @thialajune, assuring her they couldn’t wait for her daily American vlogs. Some confessed that New York was their dream destination, expressing jealousy over the amazing opportunity. Others who had seen the previous video of the two women virtually toasting on the previous video were impressed by the amazing view of the Big Apple apartment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

