“So Excited for You”: Cape Town Woman Swaps Apartments With New Yorker for Holidays, Mzansi Reacts
- A Cape Town woman shared a video announcing that she and an American stranger were swapping apartments for the December holidays, about to live out the plot of The Holiday
- The exciting clip, shared on TikTok, garnered massive attention from viewers who were envious of her Christmas and New Year's Eve plans in New York
- Social media users expressed excitement for her vlogs, admitting that New York was their ultimate dream holiday destination
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A young South African woman turned a movie fantasy into a reality after arranging an apartment swap for the festive season with a woman she met on TikTok.
The exciting announcement, shared on TikTok by @thialakune, became a huge hit among local viewers and travel enthusiasts, with many wishing they were the ones going to the Big Apple.
The video features the woman in her apartment, enthusiastically sharing the details of the arrangements. She and an American woman living in New York were swapping apartments for the festive holidays, recreating the plot of the popular movie, The Holiday. Interestingly, the two women connected on TikTok and booked their flights on the very same day, showcasing spontaneous commitment to the plan.
SA woman swaps her apartment with an American woman
The excited traveller, TikTok user @thialakune, revealed she would be taking her friend Danie along, while the American woman would travel with her US friend to South Africa. The plan includes celebrating a New York Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebration, fulfilling a festive dream. She promised her followers that she would vlog every day of the adventure. In a fun disclosure, she also revealed that the American woman's friend has a brother, implying a possible romantic setup for her during the trip.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mzansi loves the apartment swapping idea
The clip garnered massive attention online, with viewers flooding the comments section, green with envy over the spectacular holiday plans. Many viewers were excited for @thialajune, assuring her they couldn’t wait for her daily American vlogs. Some confessed that New York was their dream destination, expressing jealousy over the amazing opportunity. Others who had seen the previous video of the two women virtually toasting on the previous video were impressed by the amazing view of the Big Apple apartment.
Mzansi woman shares powerful post highlighting graduate struggles in South Africa's tough job market
User @Tiaan Ackermann added:
"Fair play😍 but this is super cool and exciting 🔥👏."
User @Cathryn commented:
"I'm so jealous. My dream destination is NYC."
User @Konaye said:
"So excited for you!! Love this!"
User @Redi shared:
"This is so amazing! What?😝"
User @J.a.d.e commented:
"After seeing the first TikTok, I was satisfied. The holiday is one of my favourite Christmas comfort movies 🥰. This is everything!"
User @Zanique Thorne 🇿🇦 added:
"Looking forward to watching both of you❣️."
User @Essa Mapindanii said:
"I love this for y’all 🤭❤️. Girl Math core! I hope you guys enjoy your holidays."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about Americans
- An American woman, married to a South African man, shared a list of the ways she is treated like a princess, noting the cultural difference in loyalty.
- An American producer visiting a podcast sparked a lively debate by declaring that South Africa has some of the best English-speaking MCs in the world, excluding those from the US.
- A US man shared his DNA ancestry results, which traced a blend of 14 ethnic groups across four continents, but he was more excited about the 1% Khoisan lineage.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za