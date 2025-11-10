A young woman from Mzansi shared a powerful post that resonated with many, shedding light on the realities faced by graduates in today’s tough job market

Her emotional video drew widespread attention online, highlighting the gap between academic achievement and employment opportunities for young professionals

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments with support and encouragement, turning her story into a broader conversation about perseverance and hope amid rising unemployment

A young woman from Mzansi has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a deeply relatable post about her journey from graduation day to her current reality.

The post, which has since sparked an emotional response online, highlights the challenges many graduates face in securing employment aligned with their qualifications.

In the video, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @sitholemakhanyi proudly shared a picture of herself dressed to the nines in her graduation gown, holding her Bachelor of Education in Foundation Phase certificate. Her bright smile reflected the joy and hope that come with completing years of hard work and dedication. However, the tone of her post took a more sombre turn as she revealed what she is doing now.

@sitholemakhanyi then uploaded a contrasting image of herself wearing a retail store uniform, revealing that she currently works as a packer. The side-by-side comparison of her graduation photo and her current job struck a chord with many South Africans who could relate to the struggle of unemployment and underemployment among graduates.

According to the South African Government statistics in the second quarter of 2025, the official unemployment rate in South Africa was 33.2%. During the same time period, the expanded unemployment rate was 42.9%. The youth unemployment rate is even higher, at 62.2% for those between the ages of 16 and 24.

The social media user @sitholemakhanyi's video gained traction since it was posted on 7th November 2025 on TikTok, with Mzansi netizens filling the comment section with messages of support and encouragement.

SA reacts to the woman's career journey path

Many applauded her honesty and courage as they commended her for choosing to work hard and remain hopeful despite the tough job market. Others expressed sadness at the reality that so many qualified graduates are unable to find jobs in their fields of study.

Lesedi Moagi said:

"Come to South Korea, babe."

User suggested:

"Girl, apply for teaching online 🥺."

Snikiwelns stated:

"Guys, try going overseas, South Korea, China and Dubai, do not limit yourself. Yes might be hard, but at least you will be earning enough to wipe your tears 🥹❤️."

Lebogang Thipe wrote:

"Go abroad, baby. Use that qualification abroad 🥺."

Okmfatfree03 commented:

"God will bless you with a permanent teaching job, sis wam .❤️🙏🏼✨I decree and declare that in Jesus’s name."

Zama replied:

"Same, sis, let's continue to pray and hope for the best."

Mr Handsome commented:

"So, you guys are saying packing is not a job 😭 guys, those reading wgo may be doing those jobs."

Watch the video below:

Employment stories from SA

