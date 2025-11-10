A South African woman’s funny reaction to a restaurant bill left Mzansi in stitches after she jokingly questioned being charged VAT

Her witty caption and playful warning resonated with many locals who related to the rising cost of dining out

The viral TikTok video quickly gained traction, sparking laughter and light-hearted jokes across social media

A South African woman has sparked laughter across social media after posting a hilarious video joking about being charged VAT on her restaurant bill.

A woman in South Africa made a joke about the VAT on her restaurant bill. Image: @trinah carter tebogo

Source: TikTok

The clip quickly gained traction online, leaving Mzansi peeps amused by her light-hearted reaction to the extra charge.

In the short video, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @trinah_carter_tebogo appeared visibly annoyed as she looked down at her bill while seated in what seemed to be the restaurant’s entrance area in Thabazimbi Waterberg. Her facial expression said it all as it was a mix of disbelief and mock frustration.

Taking to her caption, @trinah_carter_tebogo wrote humorously: "Who ordered VAT?" The cheeky comment quickly caught people’s attention, as many related to the rising cost of dining out in South Africa.

Adding to the humour, @trinah_carter_tebogo ended her post with a playful warning saying:

"Be careful of restaurants, guys. They order VAT for themselves and expect us to pay."

Her post sparked a flood of comments and laughter from netizens who couldn’t get enough of her witty take on the tax charge. Some users joined in on the joke, saying they would also start questioning VAT the next time they went out to eat. Others praised her for finding humour in something most people simply sigh about when paying the bill.

While VAT (Value Added Tax) is a mandatory charge on goods and services in South Africa, the woman’s post resonated with many who feel the pinch of rising prices and restaurant markups.

The relatable clip shared by the social media user @trinah_carter_tebogo on 7th November 2025 on TikTok gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

A woman in South Africa poked fun at the VAT charge on her restaurant bill. Image: @trinah carter tebogo

Source: TikTok

SA cracks jokes over the VAT bill at restaurants

The online community flooded the comments sections with jokes, while some shared their thoughts as they were amused by the woman's reaction to the VAT bill at the restaurant.

Karom expressed:

"Just pay for what you ordered, the restaurant will look for who they served VAT later."

Refilwe Monyebodi stated:

"And it's like 15% Yoooh call the manager 😭."

Brigalia said:

"I love your sense of humour."

GP straight added:

"It's a valid question🤣😂."

Candice commented:

"They scammed y'all 😭."

Kea Kimberly was amused by adding:

"😭🤣🤣You are so funny!"

Sangoma simply said:

"Giiiirl, you deserve a Savanah 12 Pack for making me laugh this Hard so early in the morning! Bathong 😂😂😫😫."

Watch the video below:

South Africans vent on the high cost of living in Mzansi

A woman on TikTok, Precious White, could no longer face the challenges that came with living in Cape Town and returned home.

One man in South Africa had had enough of the high cost of living and took to social media to vent his frustration, which many could relate to.

A young woman complained about her financial struggles and the mounting bills, saying she hardly enjoys her salary.

Source: Briefly News