"I Haven't Healed": SA Reacts to Woman's Car Repossession Video Going Viral

A woman in South Africa has sparked emotional reactions online after sharing a video revealing that her car had been repossessed, with many Mzansi netizens expressing empathy and encouragement in the comments.

A woman shared the emotional moment her car was repossessed, resonating deeply with South Africans. Image: @siphesihlepowerhouse

In the short yet powerful TikTok clip, the woman shared on her handle, @siphesihlepowerhouse, she showcased that her red Nissan vehicle was being taken away. The video, posted on 5 November 2025, was captioned:

"The bank took what’s theirs, we’ll try again next year! Bye baby Grace."

It quickly captured the attention of social media users, resonating deeply with many who have faced similar financial challenges.

While @siphesihlepowerhouse didn’t disclose further details about what led to the repossession, her honest and light-hearted tone in the caption reflected resilience and acceptance rather than despair. Referring to her car as "Baby Grace" added a personal touch that moved viewers’ hearts, as they witnessed a bittersweet farewell moment that many could relate to.

The post has since gained traction on TikTok, with South Africans flooding the comments section to share messages of support and words of motivation.

Some applauded her transparency for normalising conversations around financial setbacks, while others comforted her with hopeful remarks, encouraging her to stay positive and look forward to a fresh start in the new year.

The TikTok user @siphesihlepowerhouse's video served as a reminder of the harsh realities of financial struggles faced by many citizens amid the rising cost of living.

A woman opened up about her car repossession, leaving South Africans deeply touched. Image: @siphesihlepowerhouse

Mzansi chimes in on the woman's car repossession

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

SharonShaz said:

"I gave my car to someone to continue with installments...We'll definitely come back stronger."

Randy added:

"6 Years plus 2 years balloon don't buy a financed car anymore, you took the right decision, save and enjoy your money."

Nsele Lekoh Nonkulul wrote:

"Had to sell mine last year, drove it for the last time with tears in my eyes, speeding, hoping kuthi ngizofa nayo, kuzodlula sisi."

Khanyisile replied:

"The way I cried when I took mine back 😭I haven't healed to this day, but yey I had to."

Ntusenhle commented:

"I'm very sorry mommy that's my biggest fear 😒."

User expressed:

"It’s okay to start again …remember you’re not a failure, and thank you for showing courage to post."

Mwahmo cheered her on, saying:

"You'll come back stronger."

User replied:

"God will restore everything you have lost double double. Don't look back to what is lost, look to what good the future is yet to bring to you🙏."

