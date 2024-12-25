A heartbreaking video captured the moment a woman's VW Polo was towed away after she struggled to meet her monthly R8.5k car instalment

The emotional footage shared by @ma_zikodekalanga showed the vehicle being loaded onto a truck as she bid farewell to her car

Social media users flooded the comments section with encouragement, sharing their own experiences of vehicle repossession and eventual recovery

A woman posts a video about her car getting repossessed by the bank days before Christmas because she couldn't afford her instalments. Video goes viral. Images: @ma_zikodekalanga

A TikTok video has gone viral showing a woman's emotional goodbye to her car during the festive season.

Car repossession during the festive season

Content creator @ma_zikodekalanga shared the difficult moment when her VW Polo was towed away after she couldn't meet the R8.5k monthly instalment this December. In the video, she wrote:

"The bank took what's theirs, we will try again next year."

The repossessed vehicle was a Volkswagen Polo, one of the newer models known for its reliability and popularity among South African drivers.

The Polo comes with features including a 1.0-litre TSI engine, producing 70kW of power, and advanced safety features that have made it a favourite among local drivers.

Mzansi's words of encouragement

@sky gushed:

"Go fetch it from auctions of bank repossessed cars Mtase with less price😍😍😍"

@Promise_Mbali_Mhlong shared:

"Mina l missed a month without paying my Toyota corrola quest 1.6, after being given a warning ngayifaka kaBolt, now it's paying for itself and just bought a second hand car too via that money😃"

@Aubrey_Monare revealed:

"They collected mine while at work, today im driving a paid up car that I don't owe. Trust God, it will work out just fine."

@Karabo declared:

"Mercedes is coming ❤️🙏"

@taneuchi_Dakota advised:

"People need to understand that commitments increase every time and you need to prioritise and compromise. If it means the car must go so be it, you will recover."

@Mitah7711 encouraged:

"As long as we breathe, there's still a second chance... This is a comma, not a full stop."

@Bugu_Ndaula_Ya_Vhadau noted:

"Polo is very expensive, many are struggling to repay banks."

@Thokozane_TK_Vilakazi suggested:

"The best way to buy a car is to get a loan then buy the car cash from the dealer then you know you're safe and noone is gonna reposses your car."

