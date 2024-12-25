“Hamba Kahle Pretty Girl”: Woman’s Car Gets Repossessed Days Before Christmas Over R8.5k Installment
- A heartbreaking video captured the moment a woman's VW Polo was towed away after she struggled to meet her monthly R8.5k car instalment
- The emotional footage shared by @ma_zikodekalanga showed the vehicle being loaded onto a truck as she bid farewell to her car
- Social media users flooded the comments section with encouragement, sharing their own experiences of vehicle repossession and eventual recovery
A TikTok video has gone viral showing a woman's emotional goodbye to her car during the festive season.
Car repossession during the festive season
Content creator @ma_zikodekalanga shared the difficult moment when her VW Polo was towed away after she couldn't meet the R8.5k monthly instalment this December. In the video, she wrote:
"The bank took what's theirs, we will try again next year."
Behind the specs of pretty girl
The repossessed vehicle was a Volkswagen Polo, one of the newer models known for its reliability and popularity among South African drivers.
The Polo comes with features including a 1.0-litre TSI engine, producing 70kW of power, and advanced safety features that have made it a favourite among local drivers.
Mzansi's words of encouragement
@sky gushed:
"Go fetch it from auctions of bank repossessed cars Mtase with less price😍😍😍"
@Promise_Mbali_Mhlong shared:
"Mina l missed a month without paying my Toyota corrola quest 1.6, after being given a warning ngayifaka kaBolt, now it's paying for itself and just bought a second hand car too via that money😃"
@Aubrey_Monare revealed:
"They collected mine while at work, today im driving a paid up car that I don't owe. Trust God, it will work out just fine."
@Karabo declared:
"Mercedes is coming ❤️🙏"
@taneuchi_Dakota advised:
"People need to understand that commitments increase every time and you need to prioritise and compromise. If it means the car must go so be it, you will recover."
@Mitah7711 encouraged:
"As long as we breathe, there's still a second chance... This is a comma, not a full stop."
@Bugu_Ndaula_Ya_Vhadau noted:
"Polo is very expensive, many are struggling to repay banks."
@Thokozane_TK_Vilakazi suggested:
"The best way to buy a car is to get a loan then buy the car cash from the dealer then you know you're safe and noone is gonna reposses your car."
