“The Sticker Was Holding It Together”: Man’s High Mileage GTi Dream Dies on First Drive
- A hopeful car owner's excitement turned to disappointment when his newly purchased 2007 Golf GTi needed a tow truck before reaching the freeway
- The red Volkswagen Golf GTi 2.0T FSI DSG with over 260,000 kilometres on the clock proved to be a costly lesson in second-hand car buying
- Social media users flooded the comments with both sympathy and jokes, with many sharing their own experiences with high-mileage performance cars
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
TikTok user @nkhaotic shared his unfortunate car-buying experience in a video captioned:
"Pov: You just bought a high mileage GTi."
The footage shows his red Golf being towed away shortly after removing the previous dealer's sticker from the vehicle.
According to the disappointed buyer, he didn't even get to drive his new purchase home - the car broke down before he could reach the freeway.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below.
About the GTi legacy
The 2007 Volkswagen Golf GTi 2.0T FSI DSG is known for its impressive performance and reliability. However, these sophisticated performance cars often require careful maintenance and can become expensive projects when purchased with high mileage.
Mzansi shares car-buying wisdom
@Melusi_Jacobs joked:
"The sticker was the only thing holding the car together 😭😭"
@Mr_Scam_Exposer worried:
"Just as I am about to purchase a second hand golf 5 GTi.... Let me park here for that update!"
@Smööshy advised:
"You can't buy a 'high mileage' 'GTI' with a 'DSG' my friend 😂 but ey we live to learn."
@Romeo_Rametse explained:
"High mileage is not the issue... The issue is the condition of the car."
@posted_999 confessed:
"I sold my car knowing exactly someone will buy it and within three days they'll need a tow truck 😂😂😂"
3 other car stories making waves
- A shocking video revealed a woman deliberately denting another car's door in a parking lot, leaving social media users outraged at her lack of consideration.
- In a heartwarming moment, a family surprised their grandmother with a brand new Haval, celebrating the special occasion with dance and song.
- Music industry figure Nota Baloyi stirred controversy by criticizing Burna Boy's luxury car collection, questioning its practicality in Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.