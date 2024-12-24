A hopeful car owner's excitement turned to disappointment when his newly purchased 2007 Golf GTi needed a tow truck before reaching the freeway

The red Volkswagen Golf GTi 2.0T FSI DSG with over 260,000 kilometres on the clock proved to be a costly lesson in second-hand car buying

Social media users flooded the comments with both sympathy and jokes, with many sharing their own experiences with high-mileage performance cars

A man's video on TikTok about a newly purchased Golf GTi's breakdown goes viral. Images: @nkhaotic

TikTok user @nkhaotic shared his unfortunate car-buying experience in a video captioned:

"Pov: You just bought a high mileage GTi."

The footage shows his red Golf being towed away shortly after removing the previous dealer's sticker from the vehicle.

According to the disappointed buyer, he didn't even get to drive his new purchase home - the car broke down before he could reach the freeway.

About the GTi legacy

The 2007 Volkswagen Golf GTi 2.0T FSI DSG is known for its impressive performance and reliability. However, these sophisticated performance cars often require careful maintenance and can become expensive projects when purchased with high mileage.

Mzansi shares car-buying wisdom

@Melusi_Jacobs joked:

"The sticker was the only thing holding the car together 😭😭"

@Mr_Scam_Exposer worried:

"Just as I am about to purchase a second hand golf 5 GTi.... Let me park here for that update!"

@Smööshy advised:

"You can't buy a 'high mileage' 'GTI' with a 'DSG' my friend 😂 but ey we live to learn."

@Romeo_Rametse explained:

"High mileage is not the issue... The issue is the condition of the car."

@posted_999 confessed:

"I sold my car knowing exactly someone will buy it and within three days they'll need a tow truck 😂😂😂"

